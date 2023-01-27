ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

January is a perfect time for no-knead cranberry walnut bread

By Rita Nader Heikenfeld
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pQftE_0kStLptG00

January here on my little patch of heaven is a slow, cold month a perfect time for making yeast breads. Our current favorite is an Artisan type, golden crusted cranberry nut bread. The bonus is the bread does take time, but not hands on. It’s a version of the famous no-knead bread shared in 2006 by Jim Lahey, owner of New York’s Sullivan St. Bakery. Countless variations exist, and cranberry walnut bread is a stellar example of how far you can go with a basic recipe. And it’s one that a reader requested.

So simple mix flour, nuts, cranberries, salt and yeast in a bowl, then add warm water and honey. No kneading. Let rise for up to a day (that’s where time comes in), and you’re ready to bake. This beautiful, rustic bread begs for a smear of butter, a drizzle of honey or whipped goat cheese.

No-knead cranberry walnut bread

I made two loaves, one in my cast iron Dutch oven (that’s the classic recipe) and one on a baking pan for those of you who don’t own a Dutch oven. Both turned out yummy.

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup walnuts, chopped coarsely

3/4 cup dried cranberries

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon active dry yeast

1-1/2 cups warm water

2 tablespoons honey

Instructions

In large bowl, whisk together flour, nuts, cranberries, salt and yeast. Make well in center.

Mix water and honey, pour into well and stir until shaggy dough forms.

Cover with plastic wrap and let rise in warm place 12-24 hours. Mine proofed for 14 hours. Dough doubles with bubbles pushing through.

When ready to bake, put oven safe Dutch oven with lid (5-7 quart) into oven. Preheat to 450 degrees.

While oven preheats, pour dough onto floured surface.

Fold sides into center to form as smooth of a ball as you can. Dough is sticky. Work quickly with floured fingers so you don’t deflate. Do not knead.

Put dough onto doubled piece of parchment.

Cut an “X” in top to produce an Artisan look.

When oven is ready, pot and lid are very hot. Carefully remove lid with mitts. Using parchment as a sling, put dough into Dutch oven. Put lid on to develop steam.

Bake 20 minutes. Bread may look pale. Remove lid with mitts and bake 10-15 minutes until golden brown and internal temperature is 200 or so degrees.

Remove bread, peel off parchment. (Parchment may be a bit scorched).

Place on rack and cool 20 minutes.

No Dutch oven?

When preheating oven, place cake pan on bottom rack. Fill with very hot water. This makes steam to form a crusty bread.

Place parchment with dough on baking pan. Bake 30-35 minutes on center rack until bread is golden brown and internal temperature is 200 or so degrees. This bakes up darker than Dutch oven bread.

Change it up

Use any dried fruit and/or nuts.

Keeps at room temperature, covered, 3 days. In refrigerator, up to a week and in freezer, up to 3 months.

Comments / 0

Related
Gin Lee

Bread dough made in a bag

Creating dough inside a bag is less messy than making it in a bowl, and it's genuinely a lot of fun to prepare dough for bread in this fashion. Once the dough has gone through all its stages, I merely take it out of the bag, then place it inside a well-buttered pan. The dough will finish its last rest in the greased pan and then get baked. As for the bag? I just toss it into the trash.
gordonramsayclub.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
thecountrycook.net

Easy Cinnamon Knots

These Easy Cinnamon Knots look like they might be difficult to make but are so simple! Just 5 ingredients needed to make this delicious dessert or breakfast!. If you serve these Cinnamon Knots, you will look like a master baker! No one needs to know how easy they were to make. They are so beautiful and have a light and airy crispy texture with a rich cinnamon filling. You could serve these for breakfast, brunch or dessert! These cinnamon knots are guaranteed to be a new favorite!
Ridley's Wreckage

Energy Bites - No Bake

I make these energy bites every week for my daughter. She loves them, they are nutty, sweet, and have a great chew to them. Best yet, they take only minutes to make! They may taste like a cookie, but are far healthier since they are prepared with nourishing ingredients like oats, dates, and nut butter. Making these Energy Bites acceptable as a snack, dessert, and even for breakfast!
Vividdog

Apple Crisp Recipe

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Tina Howell

Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas

This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Chef Dennis

Homemade Artisan Bread Recipe

I’ve been making no-knead homemade artisan bread for the last 15 years, and it’s always been good but never quite what I hoped it would be. It just wasn’t quite right. Of course, it was still delicious and we enjoyed the homemade bread, but it always left me thinking it could be better.
msn.com

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread

Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Claudia Lamascolo

Baked Custard

When I make Grandma's Baked Custard, it brings me back to the simple days of good old-fashioned desserts made with everyday pantry ingredients. Grandma was quite creative in making delicious desserts in the kitchen and this recipe brings back many fond childhood memories of her.
delishably.com

3 Instant Breakfasts: Rava Idli, Tawa Idli Fry & Peas Paratha

In this article, I will show you how to make three delicious Indian breakfasts. All three of them are instant—meaning no prior soaking, grinding, or fermentation is required. Rava idli: Also known as sooji idli. You will get soft, fluffy idlis in just a few minutes. Tawa idli fry:...
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Allrecipes.com

What's the Difference Between Devil's Food Cake and Chocolate Cake?

Chocolate cakes come in all forms — bundt, layers, cupcakes; frosted, unfrosted, glazed. But beyond its shape and its frosting, is there any real distinction between one chocolate cake and another?. Technically, yes. However, where German chocolate and Black Forest cakes have very distinct ingredients — a coconut-pecan frosting...
Gin Lee

Butter crusted bread

Today, I am making my Boule (round) butter crusted bread. This bread is baked inside a 375 degrees F oven, inside a cast-iron skillet. It can also be baked inside a Dutch oven, on a baking stone, or in a loaf pan. Use whatever works best for you and your occasion.
Florence Carmela

Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix

These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
EatingWell

Ina Garten's Italian Wedding Soup Is One of Her Favorite Cold-Weather Recipes

Sometimes, when the January chill is really setting in, there's only one way to stay warm and cozy: a big bowl of soup. Everyone has a different go-to bowl—whether it's a slow-cooker veggie chili or a 15-minute cup of noodles, there aren't many soups we'd turn down. If you're...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy