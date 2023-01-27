ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Nwosu's double-double leads Brockton girls basketball to road win

By Eric McHugh, The Patriot Ledger
 4 days ago

Senior Ngozi Nwosu had 14 points and 14 rebounds Thursday night as the Brockton High girls basketball team beat Boston United, 72-34, on the road.

Juniors Tajeiha Madison and Shania Gardner each added 10 points with Gardner also chipping in 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

More: Donovan, Johnson will remain as Cardinal Spellman High football co-head coaches

Brockton (8-5) also got contributions from Naveiha Madison (7 points, 3 rebounds), Aissata Conde (6 points, 6 rebounds), Navaeh King (6 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists), Ashya Dingle (5 points, 6 rebounds, 6 steals) and Sunali Carter (5 points, 5 rebounds). Jalissa Miles and Ava Monteiro each added 5 rebounds.

In other high school action Thursday:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PIFi6_0kStLlba00

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockland 48, Cohasset 19: Zariah Ottley (16 points), Maddy Hermenau (13 points) and Maggie Elie (6 points, 9 assists) starred as the Bulldogs (11-2, 9-0) posted a South Shore League road win. Sydney Blaney was a defensive standout.

More: Now starting, Maddy Hermenau is still a sparkplug for Rockland High girls basketball

Braintree 48, Fenway 23: Jamie Kiser scored 14 points, and Hanna Sherrick added 9 to power the Wamps (4-8) to a non-league road win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 49, Norwood 43 (OT): The Trojans (9-2) rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime and pull out a win on the road. Natalia Hall-Rosa led the way with 20 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Reese Bartlett added 13 points, including a key layup in overtime. Brenna Woodbury finished with 7 points and 7 steals. Olivia Roy also had a key bucket in OT.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Brockton 60, Westwood 52: The Boxers (8-3) prevailed on the road to extend their winning streak to five games.

Durfee 74, Bridgewater-Raynham 50: Luke Barry, Jake Golden, D.J. Overall and Tyler Cattoggio each scored 7 points for the Trojans (3-9, 1-3) in the Southeast Conference road loss. Kevin Lambert chipped in 6 points, and Noah Perry-Lewis added 5.

Rockland 61, Cavalry Chapel Academy 43: Michael Moriarty scored a game-high 29 points to lead the Bulldogs to a non-league road win.

Blue Hills 55, Upper Cape 40: Tyler Anderson scored 14 points, and Patrick Lee added 11 points for the Warriors.

BOYS HOCKEY

BC High 2, Malden Catholic 0: The Eagles (5-6-1) won at home to snap a four-game losing streak.

More: Last-second winners and more: Vote for the High School Boys Hockey Player of the Week

GIRLS HOCKEY

Weymouth 3, Ursuline Academy 0: The Wildcats (6-5-2) got over .500 with their second win in as many days.

More: Unbeaten heavyweights on the rise: South Shore high school girls hockey Top 10 ranking

GIRLS GYMNASTICS

Hanover 134.1, Whitman-Hanson 122.3: Jadyn Molloy (33.95) and Holly Rossi (33.4) finished 1-2 in the all-around for Hanover (6-4). Katelyn Ferraro (32.1) and Steph Braga (30.2) finished 3-4 for Whitman-Hanson (1-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQtXf_0kStLlba00

SKIING

Blanchards star in opener: The Cohasset brother-sister tandem of Robert and Elizabeth Blanchard won their respective races on the opening day of the SkiEast season on Jan. 22. SkiEast is a high school Alpine racing league.

Robert Blanchard won the boys giant slalom in 1:12.90, clocking :36.76 in his first run and :36.14 in his second run. Elizabeth Blanchard won the girls giant slalom in 1:18.26 with runs of 0:38.74 and 0:39.52. The boys race featured 69 finishers; the girls race had 67.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8RqE_0kStLlba00

Hingham's Libby Rogers was runner-up in the girls race in 1:19.45. She was followed by Cohasset's Maggie Brinzey in 3rd (1:19.93), Norwell's Mallory Hahn in 4th (1:21.29), Notre Dame Academy's Ashlyn Shaughnessy in 5th (1:21.67), Natick's Tess Libby in 6th (1:22.80), Norwell's Callie Baker in 7th (1:26.11), Norwell's Emma Cakounes in 8th (1:26.12), Cohasset's Caroline Brinzey in 9th (1:27.21) and Hingham's Lily Murray in 10th (1:27.70).

Norwell's Liam Shepherd was runner-up in the boys race in 1:15.31. He was followed by Hingham's Olof Laurell in 3rd (1:15.50), BC High's Tom Rogers in 4th (1:15.53) and Hingham's Cooper Murray in 5th (1:15.72). BC High's Griffin Mozinski was 8th in 1:19.91, followed by Hingham's Trevor Buckeridge (9th, 1:20.67) and Ned Coyne (10th, 1:22.08).

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Nwosu's double-double leads Brockton girls basketball to road win

