ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Opinion: Upgrades to bus system will provide better experience for riders

By Kreg Keesee
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2spMo0_0kStLixP00

A thriving community requires a thriving public transit system.

It must get people where they need to go − jobs, shopping, doctor’s appointments, schools, entertainment venues − efficiently. It must provide options for all types of riders. And it must contribute to the region’s economic vitality.

Metro is transforming transit into the forward-thinking system Hamilton County needs and deserves. County voters placed their trust in Metro and its governing body, the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority, when they passed a historic sales tax in 2020, and we work to earn that trust every day.

Metro is executing its ambitious five-year Reinventing Metro plan, now in its second phase, unveiling improvements to elevate the riding experience and hone our region’s competitive edge. We’ve added vehicles, amenities, routes, shelters and more weekend and overnight service. That translates into more riders getting to more destinations and more employers and municipalities being served. This has led to ridership increases that are leading the nation, as noted in the Wall Street Journal just last week.

The transformation will continue throughout 2023 and beyond, as Metro rolls out initiatives that benefit the entire community. We are working hard to hire great people to help us execute this transformation. Here are a few of the big changes ahead:

Bus rapid transit

A game-changer, bus rapid transit offers the convenience and speed of light rail with less cost and faster construction. It’s designed for maximum efficiency, shorter travel times and enhanced network connectivity.

Features including smart traffic signals, dedicated lanes, and same-level entry will create an experience unlike anything Hamilton County has seen. BRT and related enhancements are designed to help the regional economy, as well.

Last week, Metro announced Hamilton Avenue and Reading Road as debut BRT corridors, with Glenway Avenue and Montgomery Road also receiving enhancements. They were selected after extensive data-gathering, technical analysis, meetings with businesses and municipal leaders and public input.

Visit MetroBRTStudy.com for updates as we work to make BRT a reality by an expected 2027 debut.

On-demand

In the next several months we are launching an innovative on-demand service called MetroNow!, which lets riders schedule trips inside specific areas. Featuring smaller vehicles in low-density neighborhoods that can’t accommodate larger buses, it will provide first- and last-mile connections to main routes.

MetroNow! will launch in two strategically chosen zones − Springdale/Sharonville, to improve access to health care, and Colerain/Northgate, to increase access to jobs and shopping.

Metro will launch four more zones later in 2023.

Sustainability

Metro is committed to creating a more sustainable fleet by replacing aging vehicles and infrastructure and purchasing more zero emission buses.

Thanks to the support of the county sales tax as well as federal and regional grants, we will debut two electric vehicles in our Access paratransit service in coming months, followed by dozens more low- to no-emission vehicles throughout our fleet in coming years.

Infrastructure

A grant program made possible by the sales tax levy lets Metro support infrastructure improvements through the Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Just last week, Metro announced that 25 communities will receive a combined $39.2 million for 36 transit-related projects through the second round of TIF grants. These follow last year’s inaugural round of $227 million − including $205 million over 25 years for the Western Hills Viaduct replacement − to 30 projects across 22 communities.

From intersection upgrades in Green Township to road repairs in Forest Park, the entire county will benefit from these projects and many more to come.

The road ahead

We’re living in transformative times for public transit. As Metro celebrates its 50th anniversary, I’m excited by the changes coming in the next few years and over the next 50 years as well. Together, we will build a more equitable, efficient and modern transit system in Hamilton County.

Kreg Keesee is chairman of the Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) Board of Trustees. He can be reached at kkeesee@go-metro.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

CPD's two-week-long citywide traffic blitz begins Monday

CINCINNATI — The two-week-long citywide Traffic Safety Enforcement Blitz is back for a second time. Beginning on Monday, the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit will patrol the city's streets and highways to ensure that drivers are making safe road decisions. Officials say that although every traffic stop may not...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Megabus now in Dayton: What you should know about the new service

The Dayton Daily News recently reported that Megabus was expanding service into the Dayton market. For those who are not familiar with Megabus, here are some things to know:. Megabus is one of the largest intercity bus companies in North America. It has transportation hubs in the United States and Canada, serving more than 100 cities and college campuses.
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatistate.edu

Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor

Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A crash with injuries has been reported on Maple Avenue in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Grand Avenue and Westwood Avenue in East Price Hill. Possible road rage incident. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to I-275 in Springdale for a reported vehicle fire

Crews responding to I-275 in Springdale for a reported vehicle fire. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Vehicle fire reported on East Avenue in the City of Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
HAMILTON, OH
WDTN

Local residents react to released footage of Tyre Nichols

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — People from across the Dayton area are reacting following the release of the graphic footage showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Area resident Jamal Green reacted to the video of Tyre Nichols being severely beaten, and later dying by the hands of five Memphis police officers. “When I initially watched the […]
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy