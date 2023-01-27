ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Tennessee Girl's Prep Polls

The Associated Press' Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee's three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 30, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Michigan Prep Basketball Poll

The top 10 teams in the Michigan Associated Press high school basketball poll, with records in parentheses. Totals are based on 15 points for a first-place vote, 14 for second,etc.:. Division 1. SchoolRecordTotalPoints. 1. Detroit Cass Tech (5)(15-0)75. 2. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice(13-1)70. 3. Muskegon(12-0)65. 4. Grand Rapids Northview(12-1)57. 5....
MICHIGAN STATE
Porterville Recorder

Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (13)15-01381. 2. Centerville (2)16-21312. 3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.14-2823. 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange15-2815. 5. Powell Olentangy...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy