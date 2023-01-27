Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has insisted that he will play in Sunday's AFC Championship rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, was listed on the Chiefs' injury report as a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

But two of Mahomes' top targets, tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Mecole Hardman, are listed as questionable for Sunday's game, along with backup receiver Justin Watson.

Kelce participated fully in practice, but was added to the report with a questionable designation because of a back injury. Hardman has been limited all week with a pelvis injury, and Watson missed practice Friday with an illness.

Kelce fumbled during the fourth quarter of the Chiefs' Week 13 loss to the Bengals . He discussed the fumble on his podcast without mentioning Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt , who stripped the ball and caused the turnover.

Hardman scored the touchdown that gave the Chiefs a 21-3 lead during the second quarter of last year's AFC title game, a 27-24 overtime win for the Bengals .

Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) were limited participants Friday.

Linebacker Willie Gay (toe) and running back Jerick McKinnon (ankle) were listed as full participants.

Bengals offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams have not practiced this week and were ruled out. Tight end Hayden Hurst, limited Thursday with a calf injury, was a full participant Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Kansas City injury report vs. Cincinnati: Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman questionable