"That '70s Show" Actor Danny Masterson Will Get A Second Trial After Jurors Were Unable To Agree On A Verdict
Danny Masterson will be retried on three counts of rape after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the That ‘70s Show actor's first trial last year. Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told the court Tuesday that his office intends to pursue a second trial against Masterson, who is charged with three counts of rape by force or fear for allegedly sexually assaulting three women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2001 and 2003. In November, a judge declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on all three charges.
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
Randy Gonzalez, Dad From Viral TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dead at 35
The internet sensation passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Watch Ben Stiller and Bob Odenkirk dress up as Metallica in 1992
Metallica's Enter Sandman gets a loving but cheeky spoof from Ben Stiller and future Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk
Jaime King: Mental health, abuse led to Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax
Jaime King, who plays Sherri Papini in the Lifetime movie "I Kidnapped Myself," said she felt media coverage of the Papini kidnapping hoax ignored the root causes.
