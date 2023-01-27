Read full article on original website
Vermont Penguin Plunge canceled
Special Olympics Vermont is calling off its Penguin Plunge this weekend due to the freezing forecast. The event in which volunteers raise money and then take a quick plunge into Lake Champlain will be held remotely this year. Organizers and public safety officials made the decision because of a weather forecast for below zero air temperatures and potential wind chills of 30 below zero.
WBUR
A warm start to winter adds to challenges for Vermont’s logging industry
Recent snowfall has made it feel more like winter in Vermont. But warm temperatures through December into early January have already taken their toll on one industry: logging. Loggers rely on frozen ground to access certain forested areas, but that’s been difficult so far this year. And the warming climate is just one of the challenges the industry is facing.
Snow returns late today; heaviest in southern Vermont
After a slick morning commute, snow showers return late today to provide a slippery evening drive home. Southern Vermont will likely experience the heaviest snow by days end.
mynbc5.com
Many Vermonters spent their weekend hitting the sledding hills
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — Many Vermonters took advantage of the winter weather on Sunday and hit the hills. They didn't do so with their skis and snowboards, however, but with their tubes and sleds. The Hard'Ack Recreation Center in St. Albans was the sledding hill of choice for...
WCAX
Made in VT: Slow Process
Vermont seniors honored at the Statehouse for their achievements in this year's 2023 Presidential Scholars ceremony. As Vt. braces for brutal cold, vets caution to 'bring the pets inside'.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Visit in Vermont in Winter
Places to Visit in Vermont: With small towns decked up with Christmas decorations, mountains blanketed in snow, and villages with charming inns offering a warm, welcoming stay, winter in Vermont is truly magical. From skiing the exquisite terrains to riding on a sleigh or sipping on some hot cocoa at...
WCAX
Vt. business leaders brace for economic 'soft landing'
In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion.
vermontbiz.com
Register for a Vermont Farm Bureau Winter Workshop!
Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food & Markets The Vermont Farm Bureau is hosting a Winter Workshop Series featuring three great topics. These workshops are free in-person opportunities in February, March, and April. The full schedule is below!. February 2nd. Join the Vermont Farm Bureau for an informational session on grant...
WCAX
VAST reminds riders to respect private lands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials at the Vermont Association of Snow Travelers are warning riders to respect private land when using the group’s extensive snowmobile network. More than 20,000 riders use VAST’s 47 miles of trails across the Green Mountain State every year. About 80% of the trail system...
WCAX
South End antique shop moves to new digs
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A well-known antique shop in the Champlain Valley is moving from the South End to South Burlington. Trinkets, treasures, antiques, and curious collectors’ items have found a new home in South Burlington, and this week they’re settling in. “Honestly, everyone has done a great job -- lots of hard work -- and it’s so nice and clean and bright here. We’re so excited about this space,” said Mary H. Aloi, the owner of Vintage Inspired Lifestyle Marketplace. She opened up shop on Flynn Avenue in Burlington about 12 years ago, giving 35 vendors a place to sell their funky finds.
WCAX
As Vt. braces for brutal cold, vets caution to ‘bring the pets inside’
ESSEX JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - It’s going to be a frigid week with temperatures expected to dip into the minus 20s by the weekend. Our Hailey Morgan spoke with a vet to get some tips on how to keep our furry friends safe when temperatures get dangerously cold. “If...
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
WCAX
Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee - part 2
In the ever-changing fashion world, old is in and new is out. Now, thrifted, thoughtful, and hand-made products are in the spotlight, as people turn away from fast fashion.
WCAX
YCQM: January 29, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on “You Can Quote Me”:. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. National politics reporter Eva McKend has the latest. Plus, dangerous...
WCAX
Report: Act 250 reforms key to Vt. farm viability
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Proposed Act 250 land use reforms could help farms remain viable by allowing them to diversify their business models, according to a report to the Vermont Legislature. The report from the Natural Resources Board says there are too many regulatory barriers from the state agency of...
WCAX
Green Machines: How new technology is changing the maple syrup industry
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Last year was a record-breaking year for the maple industry in Vermont, producing 2.5 million gallons of syrup, a bit more than half of the production in the United States. And what could be more Vermont than the maple industry going green? High-Brix reverse osmosis machines that help efficiently produce maple were rolled out in 2018. Since then, Efficiency Vermont said more and more have been put into operation.
WCAX
Free Ice Fishing Festival returns
BARNARD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish & Wildlife’s Free Ice Fishing Festival returned at Silver Lake Saturday, after a two-year COVID hiatus. Fish and Wildlife Dept. officials said fishing fans have been waiting for the festival to come back, as more than 300 people registered for the first festival since the pandemic began.
iheart.com
New Study: New Hampshire Is Most Cost-Effective State To Live In
(WBZ NewsRadio) — A new study names one New England state as the cheapest state to call home in the country. The study, conducted by North American Van Lines, named New Hampshire as the most cost-effective state to live in. The study said that Granite State residents are able to stretch their budget further than other states and can offer a higher quality of life for a lower overall price.
lazytrips.com
Vermont Route 100 Road Trip: our ultimate itinerary (with map)
On this unforgettable road trip through Vermont's Route 100, you'll experience charming towns, breathtaking waterfalls, lakes, forests, cliffs, mountains, and relaxing beaches. Even though you stay within one state, this route has it all. So pack up the car, put on some tunes and get ready for the road trip of a lifetime.
