Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
abc12.com
Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters
FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement
(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
gandernewsroom.com
Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding
Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
I-96 & I-69 east reopen after crashes in mid-Michigan
According to the traffic map from the Michigan Department of Transportation, the first crash happened around 6:45 a.m. in Ionia County on I-96 eastbound.
abc12.com
Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
voiceofdetroit.net
A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE
George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?
Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
Pile-up involving 3 semi trucks shuts down I-94 west of Ann Arbor
Four people have been hospitalized after a semi truck jackknifed and caused a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County Monday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
michiganchronicle.com
Is Your Property Tax Assessment Worth Appealing?
Free virtual program for Michiganders on Feb. 7 from Gesher Human Services helps homeowners decide. Program helps Michigan homeowners avoid overpaying on their mortgages to keep monthly costs as low as possible while coping with inflation. SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (January 24, 2023) – Michiganders balancing their mortgage bills with food and...
abc12.com
Flint Community Water Testing Lab fights for public health within the community
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint hosts a small lab that is making a big impact on the city's water system. The Flint Community Water Testing Lab is continuing the fight for public health in the city following the water crisis and providing an opportunity for anyone to test the health of their water.
wrif.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Police officer forgives California man he had gunfight with on Bay County road
BAY CITY, MI — Having fled parole in California for Michigan, a sex offender is now heading to a Michigan prison after getting in a meth-related shootout with police along a Bay County road. Though no one was wounded, it was a confrontation the absconder was lucky to walk away from, according to his sentencing judge.
Mom of 5 struggles with SUV from Dice Auto Sales
Naranjo is a mom of five. She says the 2013 Ford Explorer she bought from Dice Auto sales is no longer drivable less than a year after she bought it.
People may not realize they're eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit on 2022 returns
Hard to imagine anyone walking away from a few hundred dollars or possibly even $5,000 or more, but plenty of working people lose out each year on a valuable tax credit simply because they don't file a tax return. Many aren't required to file because their incomes are so low that they're...
WWMTCw
Economists react to DOW downsizing, saying the economy might be on brink of recession
MIDLAND, Mich. — Dow executives have announced that the company is cutting five percent of its global workforce, which is about 2,000 jobs. The Midland-based company currently employs nearly 38,000 people. Dr. Tim Nash, an economist at Northwood University, says the news indicates a possible recession in 2023. “As...
Ann Arbor Home for Sale Looks Like a Party Pad in a Bond Film
This home would be a hell of a place to throw a party!. A three-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on the market right now in Ann Arbor, Michigan that has huge potential to become a party pad. It has an inground pool and several places to serve up some drinks to friends.
