Burton, MI

abc12.com

Rising heat and power prices concern Mid-Michigan shelters

FLINT (WJRT) - Consumers Energy customers are feeling the pinch- including homeless shelters across Mid-Michigan. A new billing rate took effect on January 20, adding another two dollars per 500 kilowatt hours to residential bills. "Our gas and electric bills are up about 22% in 2022 over 2021," said Dallas...
FLINT, MI
The Center Square

Michigan, plastics company reach PFAS settlement

(The Center Square) – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc., has signed a consent decree with the Michigan attorney general’s office. The Monday announcement outlines what is required of Asahi to remediate soil, groundwater, and surface water exposed to per- and polyfluoroalkyl contamination at the company’s former Brighton site. The decree was filed with the Livingston County Circuit Court. PFAS, an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are widely used,...
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

Three Michigan Airports Land Big Upgrades with New Federal Funding

Bishop International Airport in Flint, Detroit Wayne County Airport and Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids will receive $62M from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. FLINT—On rainy days, maintenance crews will strategically set up buckets across the concourse of Bishop International Airport, aiming to catch raindrops before...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc12.com

Flint's police chief shares reaction to video of Tyre Nichols beating

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police Chief Terence Green said he has seen only a portion of the video that shows Memphis, Tenn., police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. Green said he found the video to be quite disturbing. "I think it gives law enforcement throughout the nation a black...
FLINT, MI
retailleader.com

Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open

Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

A LEGAL LYNCHING? GEORGE RIDER IN MACOMB CO. COURT JAN. 31; APPEALS COURT REMANDED RE: PHONE SEIZURE

George Rider in Macomb County Circuit Court Tues. Jan. 31 9 a.m. before MCCC Judge Joseph Toia after COA remanded case due to ineffective assistance by trial counsel, illegal phone seizure. “Evidence:” unauthenticated, profane, obscure text messages featured in sensationalized newspaper and TV coverage world-wide. Warren police lied, falsified...
WARREN, MI
US 103.1

Is Bed Bath & Beyond in Flint Closing Its Doors for Good?

Genesee County residents are starting to wonder if Bed Bath & Beyond on Miller Road in Flint will remain open after the company's recent struggles. Back in September, the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. If you remember, after announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died by suicide.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Is Your Property Tax Assessment Worth Appealing?

Free virtual program for Michiganders on Feb. 7 from Gesher Human Services helps homeowners decide. Program helps Michigan homeowners avoid overpaying on their mortgages to keep monthly costs as low as possible while coping with inflation. SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (January 24, 2023) – Michiganders balancing their mortgage bills with food and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE

