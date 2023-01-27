ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls basketball: Albertus Magnus beats Ketcham in battle of Section 1's best

By Nancy Haggerty, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago
WAPPINGERS FALLS — It takes a lot to beat the Albertus Magnus girls basketball team.

And, as No. 1-ranked Ketcham found out Thursday, it takes a lot more when you fall behind by 13 points at the end of one quarter.

That surprise start ultimately spelled the Indians’ doom as visiting Magnus, which clung to a two-point lead with four minutes to play, pulled away late to win 57-49.

“This year we’ve come out slow consistently. When you play a team as good as Albertus, to climb out of that requires so much energy and passion,” Ketcham coach Pat Mealy said, indicating his team, after fighting back, didn’t have the needed extra step late.

What it means

With the win, the 12-2 Falcons will move up a spot to take over the No. 1 position in The Journal News/lohud rankings.

But what the game means long-term is significantly more important than that, with the squads learning just a bit more about each other in preparation for a possible showdown in the Section 1 Class AA championship game.

If that game occurs, Magnus will try to do a better job of blocking out junior Nia Rencher, who, accurately described by Mealy as “such a presence down low,” had multiple key rebounds on both ends of the floor.

Rencher's inside bucket off a nice feed from junior guard Jaylyn Chorba and then her two free throws after getting fouled inside pulled Ketcham to within two at 47-45 with 1:59 to play.

The Falcons will also try to slow Chorba, who, on multiple occasions, was able to drive from the top of the key inside for layups.

And they’ll try to get more offensively out of freshman star Julia Scott, who fouled out with no points with 4:05 to play.

Besides starting more quickly, Ketcham, now 14-1, will try to do a better job handling the Falcon press, which was responsible for multiple turnovers.

And it will try to, if not stop, then slow Fairfield-bound senior Karly Fischer, who came out of the gate fast with four first-quarter field goals and was big in the fourth quarter, getting inside, getting fouled and quietly draining her free throws.

Player of the game

Fischer, who had 16 points, shared top player honors with two teammates. Allie Falesto had a game-high 18 points, several of them when Ketcham was in the middle of a scoring run.

Freshman Maddy Zuppe also had four big points in the game’s last two minutes, including off a driving layup that extended a precarious two-point Falcon lead to 49-45.

By the numbers

Zuppe finished with 14 points

Rencher had a game-high 19 points and Chorba had 15 points, including one of the only two 3s the Indians’ converted, the other belonging to Jenny Nardelli (seven points).

They said it

Albertus Magnus’s losses occurred in their first two games to strong, out-of-area teams.

“That’s why we do it,” coach Pat Buckley said indicating playing that caliber opponent can pay off down the road, like Thursday night.

Fischer pointed to her team’s ability to limit Ketcham’s 3-pointers as hugely important.

And defense overall, she indicated, was the key to the win, the team’s philosophy being with good defense, “Let the offense come to us.”

Fischer also appreciated her team’s ability to “stay strong mentally” down the stretch, as well as Gabby Ciani’s play.

While Ciani had no points, she came off the bench to provide, as Fischer described, a “defensive spark.”

Nancy Haggerty covers cross-country, track & field, field hockey, skiing, basketball, ice hockey, girls lacrosse and other sporting events for The Journal News/lohud. Follow her on Twitter at both @HaggertyNancy and at @LoHudHockey.

