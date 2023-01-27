ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum

By Op-ed Contributor
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 24

KarmaIsReal
3d ago

Parents should ALWAYS have the right to decide what kind of information THEIR children are exposed to. What's next? The government telling us how many kids we're allowed to have?

Reply
12
Melinda Graziano
2d ago

and we wonder why the kid's are messed up!!! I'm 52. we didn't have all this garbage going on. what happened to GUIDANCE counselor. now we have teachers putting their own beliefs on our children, enacting programs that parents should be teaching their own kid's. PARENTS NEED TO BE PARENTS. Schools need to go back to the basics!!!!

Reply(1)
5
Paula O'connor
4d ago

These people are full of crap. So learning how to be sociable, get along with other people and how to build strong character is against their beliefs? And what religion would this be?

Reply(5)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wskg.org

Pa. Auditor General DeFoor responds to school district audit criticism

Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor is responding to criticism his office has faced following an audit of a dozen school districts. The probe, released Wednesday, scrutinized several years worth of financial documents from districts across nine counties. It found they repeatedly raised taxes at higher-than-normal rates – despite having hundreds of millions in extra cash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed raising the state’s minimum age to purchase a semi-automatic firearm to 21 years old. In a memo to House members published Monday, State Representative Melissa Shusterman (D-Chester) pointed to the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law

(The Center Square) – The auditor general published a 200-page report Monday that provided more insight into how 12 school districts raised taxes while hiding nearly $400 million funds – without violating a single law. The audit walks through the budgetary “shell game” officials played by committing funds toward capital projects and pension costs – without actually spending any money – and keeping general fund balances low enough to ensure schools would avoid a public vote on tax increases. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania has a growing problem with access to dental care. From the number of practicing dentists to the cost of care when it’s available, rural parts of the state lag behind the suburbs and cities. A report released by the Joint State Government Commission...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday

Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
venangoextra.com

Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure

The second motion for a preliminary injunction brought by plaintiffs in their lawsuit against the state to stave off the closure of both Polk and White Haven state centers was denied Thursday by a magistrate judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “The journey for the plaintiffs has been long...
WHITE HAVEN, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

125K+
Followers
61K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy