Lawsuit alleges Pennsylvania School District Violated Parents’ Rights To Opt Students Out Of SEL Curriculum

Parents should ALWAYS have the right to decide what kind of information THEIR children are exposed to. What's next? The government telling us how many kids we're allowed to have?
and we wonder why the kid's are messed up!!! I'm 52. we didn't have all this garbage going on. what happened to GUIDANCE counselor. now we have teachers putting their own beliefs on our children, enacting programs that parents should be teaching their own kid's. PARENTS NEED TO BE PARENTS. Schools need to go back to the basics!!!!
These people are full of crap. So learning how to be sociable, get along with other people and how to build strong character is against their beliefs? And what religion would this be?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Related
Pa. Auditor General DeFoor responds to school district audit criticism
Auditor: 12 Pennsylvania school districts hid $400 million to pass tax increases
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising age to purchase semi-automatic firearm
How Pennsylvania schools hide funds to raise taxes without breaking the law
So-called “skill games” are draining millions from senior programs | Opinion
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Nurses are suffering burnout, and that’s why there’s a shortage | PennLive letters
Beyond the Byline: Can we believe in Shapiro’s plan?
Opinion | S.B. 1 is dangerous, tell your local legislators to vote ‘no’
Only 6% of Pennsylvania dental school grads go to rural areas
Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Judge again denies injunction to halt Polk closure
Hooper Island Lighthouse sold to Pennsylvania man
Rural Pa. grows as state loses 43 urban areas in the 2020 census
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
Their View: Officers in Tyre Nichols’ death betrayed their oath
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines
Shore News Network
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 24