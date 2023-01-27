During the COVID-19 pandemic, if you wanted to tie the knot, you needed to do it through a zoom meeting. Since Governor Phil Murphy ended his draconian state lockdown, he also ended zoom weddings. Now, a bill sponsored by Don Guardian, an openly gay New Jersey Republican Assemblyman, has advanced in the Assembly and could be heading to the governor’s desk in the near future. Through a May 2020 executive order, New Jersey authorized couples to enter into a marriage or civil union via popular platforms like Zoom and FaceTime. However, the online option went away at the end of The post New Jersey virtual weddings closer to becoming law appeared first on Shore News Network.

