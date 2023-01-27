ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State women's basketball beats Abilene Christian at home

By Jason Groves, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mSIa_0kStLDn000

LAS CRUCES - Soufia Inoussa scored a career-high 28 points to lead the New Mexico State women's basketball team to a 69-61 victory over Abilene Christian on Thursday at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies improved to 11-10 on the season and 6-3 in the Western Athletic Conference and have a week off before a road game at California Baptist next Thursday.

"When you see the ball go in once and then twice, you just get that confidence and keep playing," said Inoussa, who was 10 for 19 from the field and 5 for 8 from 3-point range. "It's also due to my teammates. They believe in me every day and every game. They tell me to keep shooting even though I don't have a good game."

Thursday was just the fifth time this season Inoussa has scored in double figures, but she couldn't miss in the first half. Inoussa was 4 for 5 from 3-point range for 15 first half points and a 40-29 halftime lead.

"It just says so much about her teammates to be for her (Inoussa) and want to lift her up in that spotlight and she deserves it," Aggies coach Jody Adams said. "It's a young lady that comes to practice every day to work and really hone her craft. ... She plays both sides of the ball really really hard for us."

The Aggies shot 52 percent from the field and finished 8 for 14 (57 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

"These guys are coming in and making 200 shots a day," Adams said. "Most teams going into February, they want a break and they don't want to be in the gym. Our players genuinely come in happy and are excited about seeing each other and playing basketball."

The Aggies extended the lead to 57-39 entering the fourth quarter, but ACU (4-4 WAC) closed to within 63-57 on a Claire Graham 3-pointer with two minutes to play.

Tayelin Grays hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Shania Harper hit a pair of free throws with 26 seconds left before Molly Kaiser drew an offensive foul to close the game out.

"They deserve a couple days off to get things academically figured out before we go on the road again and let their bodies rest and get away from basketball and be excited about stepping back on the court on Sunday," Adams said.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

UNM, NMSU request capital outlay funds for athletic facility upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University are asking for millions of dollars from state lawmakers for upgrades to their athletic facilities. In this legislative session, UNM is asking for a total of about $13.4 million to help with about nine different projects. The requests include everything from tennis […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
El Paso News

Borderland woman named ‘Mother of Year’ for New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Borderland woman has been selected as 2023 Mother of the Year for the state of New Mexico. Mary Carter, executive director of the Women’s Intercultural Center in Anthony, New Mexico, was selected as the 2023 Mother of the Year honoree for the state of New Mexico.
ANTHONY, NM
KTSM

Poker room in El Paso offers safe, legal private card play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For poker players in the Borderland who want a safe, legal place to play the game, House of Kings Card Club is the place to go. As the first legal poker room in El Paso, they are able to offer residents a chance to play the game that they love. […]
EL PASO, TX
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Las Cruces

Are you searching for a entire list of hotel in the Las Cruces region? You’ll know on this post a details entire list of the top hotel in the Las Cruces region. You will get a Contact, details direction, Web Link information, estimate user ratings, and also a direction link from your area. All information has been gathered from these hotel ‘, official page.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two Andress High School students are being hailed as heroes after helping a World War II veteran who couldn't get up after falling in the street. Andress seniors Christian Lugo and Tyler Cooper were driving on Sun Valley when they saw 95-year-old Matilde Vega fall in the street. Vega laid The post WWII veteran saved by two Andress High Schoolers after falling in street appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

The Midwestern Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War by NMSU Journalism Professor.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with New Mexico State University Department of Journalism and Media Studies Professor and author, Mary M. Cronin Lamonica, about the press and reporting during the American Civil War 200 years ago. She co-edited a recent book with Debra Reddin van Tuyll – “The Midwestern Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War,” the second of a two-book volume, the first book was published in 2021- “The Western Press in the Crucible of the American Civil War.” Both books available through Amazon.com.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Early morning robbery at Glory Road parking garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to a text notification sent out Saturday afternoon by UTEP, a robbery took place on the second floor of the Glory Garage located on the 100 block of Glory Road. The notification stated that the robbery took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. Saturday and that the incident was reported late. […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Frankie Valli postpones concerts, while recovering from illness

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The acclaimed frontman of the Four Seasons band Frankie Valli has postponed his forthcoming concerts through February 4th including the one in El Paso, TX., as he continues to recover from pneumonia. All January dates will be rescheduled, and tickets will be honored. The...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Food Network names Hatch eatery as ‘Best BBQ in New Mexico’

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been wanting to treat your tastebuds to some barbecue, Food Network suggests you take a trip down to Hatch, New Mexico. The network recently came out with its take on the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State” and named Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue & Espresso the best in New Mexico. Teako […]
HATCH, NM
KTSM

Firefighters quickly extinguish house fire in Lower Valley

UPDATE: Fire has been knocked down. No injuries have been reported at this time. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Fire Department crews are currently responding to a condition two fire located at the 900 block of Duskin Dr. No injuries have been reported. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two men arrested after woman found dead in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place Wednesday evening which resulted in the death of 42-year-old Rachel Miranda. 26-year-old David Aguilar was arrested Wednesday evening and is facing charges of one felony count of voluntary manslaughter, and one count of receipt or possession […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy