5 wrestlers who stood out at the Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE − Only one returning champion stepped on the mat this week at Codey Arena as injuries and graduation kept many past winners away from the Essex County Wrestling Tournament.

That meant a new crop of wrestlers had a chance to climb to the top of the podium for the first time at an event that has been a launching pad to the state championships.

It remains to be seen if the 13 new county champions will make the trip to Atlantic City in a few weeks, but the impact has been felt by a few different wrestlers over the last two days. Here are five wrestlers who helped make a name for themselves and etched their names into nearly 50 years of county tournament history.

Brandon Toranzo

Nutley junior

Three undefeated records survived the county tournament, including the unblemished record of the 285-pound champion. Torzano transferred from St. Joseph (Montvale) before the season and continues to train with former teammate and two-time state champion Jimmy Mullen. That training paid off for Toranzo, who pinned twice in three matches, including a pin in the final over Verona's John Stockelberg.

"He's definitely a fast heavyweight," Torzano said about his training with Mullen. "That's why I started wrestling like a fast heavyweight. He's really special."

Toranzo's season is mirroring Mullen's as he improved to 24-0 on his first season in Nutley and is already making his mark in the record books. On Thursday, Toranzo became the first heavyweight from Nutley to win a county title. His accolades were capped off by the largest one, being named the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament by the coaches.

"It's special," Torzano said. "It's definitely crazy, but I don't expect any different from myself. I can't wait to keep going out there and executing every single tournament match and make it to states."

Jason Quirk

Livingston senior

Seven Lancers won county titles in last year's tournament to set an event record. Quirk nearly added to that record, but fell in the final to Seton Hall Prep's Carlo VanVolkenburgh. He then watched his brother, Shaun, win a county title of his own. On Thursday, the roles were reversed as Shaun could not defend his title due to injury.

"It means a lot," Jason Quirk said. "I wanted to keep it going for the team. I'm just thankful to be here."

Quirk said he believes his brother would have been able to repeat as a county champion this season if not for a torn ACL suffered earlier this year. Instead, each brother owns a county title.

"He did it so I had to do it better than him," Quirk said. "That's why I'm always looking to improve."

Quirk is now 20-4 in his senior season and was the lone Livingston wrestler to win a county title on Thursday.

Logan Brzozowski

Seton Hall Prep junior

The Pirates had an opportunity to top the tournament record Livingston set last year with seven county champions. Seton Hall Prep had 10 finalists this year, and half of them won their championship match. Brzozowski needed only 55 seconds to pin St. Benedict's Prep's Matthew D'Arcy in the final. Brzozowski pinned his way to the top of the podium with four pins totaling 4:39.

Seton Hall Prep still set a county record on Thursday despite coming up short in crowning champions. The Pirates won the team title for a ninth time, breaking a tie with Belleville for the most in the 47-year history of the tournament. The Pirates also scored 342.5 team points, breaking the previous tournament record by a champion of 275 points by Livingston in 2001.

Rocco Negron

Belleville junior

Historically, no team has performed better in the Essex County Tournament than Belleville has. The Buccaneers have the third-most team titles in tournament history with seven but have also sent more wrestlers to the top of the podium than any other school. Negron won the 132-pound title to become the 80th Belleville individual champion in school history.

Negron, the top seed, is now 24-0 on the season as two first-period pins sent him to the semifinals. Following an 11-3 major decision over West Essex's Nick Bastante in the semis, Negron held on for a 5-2 decision over Seton Hall Prep's Matthew Farley Jr. in the final.

Arthur Rosu

West Orange junior

Last season, Rosu was a runner-up in his district and came within one win of wrestling for third place in the regions and a spot in the state tournament. Now a junior, Rosu is on his way toward another shot at a trip to Atlantic City.

He was dominant in the county tournament, not surrendering a point in three victories that included two early pins.

Rosu became the first Mountaineer to win a county title since James Benjamin in 2019. Rosu is also the heaviest county tournament winner for West Orange since Noah Tandy took the 195-pound crown back in 2017.