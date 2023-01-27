Lady Vols basketball unable to solve dominant UConn in 17-point loss at home

Lady Vols basketball fans began filing out of Thompson-Boling Arena with 2:57 left in the game Thursday.

It was the first time the historic Tennessee-UConn rivalry had been played in Knoxville with full capacity since the rivalry was renewed. It had all the energy of an instant classic, and 13,804 fans showed up, which is Tennessee’s largest women’s home crowd since Feb. 15, 2015.

But they were left disappointed after No. 4 UConn (19-2) demolished the Lady Vols 84-67 on Thursday. The Huskies scored a combined 61 points in the first and third quarters and it was too much for Tennessee (16-7) to overcome. The 17-point win is the largest margin of victory in a true road game by either team in series history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Senior Jordan Horston led the Lady Vols with 27 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Rickea Jackson had 13 points and seven rebounds before fouling out in the fourth and Jillian Hollingshead added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Lou Lopez-Sénéchal led the Huskies with 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting and Aaliyah Edwards had 25 points and seven rebounds.

UConn jumps out to early lead

The Huskies led 33-17 after the first quarter.

That's the most points Tennessee has given up in a single quarter all season and the most UConn has scored in a quarter this season.

The Huskies were hitting everything, shooting 71.4% in the first quarter. They also went 3-for-5 from behind the arc, while the Lady Vols only went 1-for-3.

Tennessee also had five turnovers in the first quarter.

Lady Vols turn the tide in second quarter

Tennessee wasn't fazed by its first-quarter performance.

The Lady Vols' defense was night and day compared to the first quarter. Three different players drew charges and Tennessee forced UConn into seven turnovers. The Lady Vols outscored UConn 19-7 to cut the lead to four points at halftime.

Jackson and Horston led the way, scoring seven points each in the second. Hollingshead made key contributions on both ends of the floor, scoring eight first-half points and holding Edwards to one point in the second quarter.

Tennessee's offensive rebounding boosted the comeback. The Lady Vols had nine offensive rebounds and 12 second-chance points in the first half.

Tennessee's defense goes through lapses

The Lady Vols didn't get a defensive stop for 3:30 in the third quarter. UConn made five field goals in that time, and Tennessee coach Kellie Harper called a timeout.

Tennessee got a stop immediately after and Jackson followed that with a steal, but the Lady Vols couldn't recover from the runs from UConn. The Huskies outscored Tennessee 28-19 in the third quarter and went 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Tennessee was called for 10 fouls in the third to UConn's five.

The Huskies went into the fourth quarter with a 13-point lead.

Up next

Tennessee returns to SEC play and will hit the road for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to face No. 3 LSU (20-0, 8-0 SEC) on Monday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN2).

