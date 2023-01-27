ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Volunteers work to return Carr Lake to native habitat

SALINAS, Calif. — The work to restore a portion of the Carr Lake basin into an open space is slow but steady. On Saturday, volunteers with the Habitat Stewardship Project were out pulling up invasive grasses and planting natives. Recent rains fueled the growth of invasive grasses choking out...
Top spellers compete in Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.
Arrest made in connection to deadly Boulder Creek shooting

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputies made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Boulder Creek. Investigators did not identify the person arrested. The sheriff's office said the person is a minor. Ashley Keehn with the sheriff's office said deputies...
18-year-old killed in Boulder Creek shooting identified

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — -Video from previous broadcast. The victim of a deadly shooting at a Boulder Creek party has been identified by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. According to officials, the victim was Rowan Parham, 18, of Soquel. Parham was a former Soquel High School Student. The...
Rare sports cards worth more than $25,000 stolen in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — Police in Monterey are investigating a burglary that happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at the Monterey Bay Collector’s Lounge. Enrique Villarreal, the owner of the shop, said thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia was taken in the heist. Surveillance footage shows a person, wearing all...
