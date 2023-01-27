SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The top spellers from across Santa Cruz County competed in the 2023 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee on Saturday. The top two spellers from every public and private school in the county were eligible to take part. Spellers in grades four through six competed in the elementary division, while students in seventh through ninth grades faced off in the junior division.

