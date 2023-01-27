Read full article on original website
2023 Florida State football schedule released
Even though the 2022 Florida State football season concluded just over a month ago, all eyes are already turned to the 2023 season. That's especially true this year where the Seminoles are being projected as a preseason top five or top 10 team for 2023 thanks to a number of key returning pieces from their 10-win 2022 team.
2023 LB Dylan Brown-Turner commits to FSU
As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.
Makayla Timpson records 11th double-double as FSU dominates Duke
Florida State let a chance to pick up a road win over a ranked team slip away in the second half at Notre Dame on Thursday. Three days later, the Seminoles dominated in the second half. Makayla Timpson scored 21 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as No. 24 Florida...
Florida State Garnet and Gold Spring Game set for April 15
Florida State has officially announced the date for its 2023 spring game, which it is calling the Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase. The Seminoles will conclude spring practice with the exhibition inside Doak Campbell Stadium on April 15 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra, per an ESPN release. Ticket information has not yet been provided, with FSU saying that more information about the weekend will be announced soon.
Column: FSU celebrates, roasts and honors Sue Semrau
Sue Semrau gave everything to Florida State for 25 years. On Sunday, her FSU family thanked her back. Semrau had returned to the FSU campus for games but this was her first basketball game back in the Donald L. Tucker Center since her retirement in March 2022. A standing-room only crowd packed into a banquet hall under the arena for a pregame ceremony that was a reunion, roast and brought tears to the eyes of many with fond memories.
Clemson's late bucket halts FSU's upset bid
Florida State was just seconds away from its first upset of a top-25 team this season. But on a day with some inspired performances by the Seminoles' newcomers, a Clemson veteran made the decisive play. Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free-throw attempt, with four...
FSU offers 2024 OL prospect Caleb Holmes
A day after his visit to Florida State for an unofficial visit, 2024 offensive line prospect Caleb Holmes announced via Twitter Sunday morning that he had received a scholarship offer from the Seminoles. Holmes, 6-3 and 280-pounds, is a three-star prospect from Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside High School. His list offers...
2024 WR David Washington assesses Notre Dame's standing after offer
David Washington’s initial interest in Notre Dame replicates the size of the poster the Irish sent him Sept. 1 — the first-day coaches could contact 2024 recruits. “It was huge,” Washington said. “It was massive. I didn’t know exactly what it was, but it was like a recruiting thing — a recruiting board.”
Seminole Sidelines: Instant reaction to FSU's 2023 schedule
Some early thoughts from Osceola publisher Jerry Kutz, senior writer Curt Weiler and editor Bob Ferrante as the Florida State 2023 football schedule was set Monday night. - We go month by month with big picture thoughts on how the schedule shapes up for FSU. - We discuss why FSU-Clemson...
Two 2024 offers highlight FSU's 3rd Junior Day
Florida State coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted approximately 75 prospects from the 2024, 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes. Two prospects left with scholarship offers from the Seminoles. Class of 2024 defensive tackle prospect Nasir Johnson and 2024 offensive line prospect Raynor Andrews both received offers from Norvell on...
2024 Miami Central WR Lawayne McCoy feels at home at Florida State
Although he lives down in South Florida, Tallahassee has been a frequent visiting spot for Lawayne McCoy. The 2024 three-star wide receiver, who plays at Miami Central High, said he believes his visit to Florida State on Saturday was already his fifth visit to FSU before his junior year of high school even comes to an end.
