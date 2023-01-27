Heritage Christian Academy 78, Calvary Christian 60. Butler Co. vs. Fort Campbell, ccd. Hancock Co. vs. Frederick Fraize, ccd. Hart Co. vs. LaRue Co., ccd. Lou. Christian Academy vs. Lou. Male, ccd. Western Hills vs. Lou. Eastern, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

5 HOURS AGO