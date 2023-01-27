Read full article on original website
Warren Offense Explodes in Second Half to Lift Dragons to Victory at Conneaut
LINESVILLE, Pa. – Warren doubled up Conneaut in the third quarter to get some breathing room, then added another 17 points in the fourth on its way to a 57-41 Region 5 road win. The Dragons led by seven at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles...
Dragons Rout Meadville for Third Straight Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren jumped out to a big, early lead and never let up on its way to a 68-33 win over visiting Meadville on Saturday. The Dragons outscored the Bulldogs 21-8 in the first quarter and led 39-14 at the half. Warren generated nearly a third of its offense from the free throw line, going 21-25 from the charity stripe.
Sheffield Youth, Junior High Wrestlers Have Impressive Showings at Ridgway, Warren
RIDGWAY, Pa. – The Sheffield youth and junior high wrestlers competed in Ridgway this weekend, and the youth wrestlers also competed in Warren with some impressive results. Zach Mocny took second place for the youth wrestlers at Ridgway, going 3-1. He was able to win two matches by pins. Mocny showed his improvement on his feet by taking his opponents down and to their backs.
Warren Takes Fourth at State Competitive Spirit Championships
HERSHEY, Pa. – Warren’s Competitive Spirit squad turned in another stellar performance at the PIAA Competitive Spirit championships on Saturday. A year after finishing fifth, the Dragons moved up a spot to take fourth and missed a third-place finish by less than a point. Warren, competing in the...
Warren County 7-Day Forecast for Jan. 30, 2023
WARREN, Pa. – Here’s your 7-day weather forecast for Warren County as of Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Today: Snow showers likely before 8am, then light snow, mainly between 8am and 3pm. High near 33. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Nordland Earns Dean’s List at Lock Haven
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Krysta Nordland, of Russell, has been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven. The Dean’s List honor at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the fall 2022 semester.
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Application Process Begins for WGH Auxiliary Board Scholarship
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren General Hospital Auxiliary is again awarding scholarships to Warren County residents currently enrolled in full-time courses leading to certification and/or licensure in a professional healthcare field. Two healthcare courses must be part of the curriculum each semester. The money can be used for tuition,...
Riverfront Development Continues to be at the Forefront for City of Warren
WARREN, Pa. – When it comes to the riverfront development in the City of Warren, there are a lot of different ideas about what should be done. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that it’s an undertaking that is vital to the long-term success of Warren.
Two Killed in Accident on I-86 Outside Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY – Two people were killed as a result of a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 86 in Ellicott, New York on Saturday evening, according to a report from New York State Police. UPDATE, 12:20 p.m. Jan. 29, 2023: Victims in fatal accident identified. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers...
