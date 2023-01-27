RIDGWAY, Pa. – The Sheffield youth and junior high wrestlers competed in Ridgway this weekend, and the youth wrestlers also competed in Warren with some impressive results. Zach Mocny took second place for the youth wrestlers at Ridgway, going 3-1. He was able to win two matches by pins. Mocny showed his improvement on his feet by taking his opponents down and to their backs.

