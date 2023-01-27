Read full article on original website
'No simple fix': Watsonville's most vulnerable seek answers, assurances in flooding aftermath
Those who live in the lowest-lying areas adjacent to the Pajaro River's tributaries knew that flooding was a possibility, but most had never seen it for themselves. When a weather system predicted to drop far less rainfall than it did arrived on New Year's Eve, it created a perfect storm of chaos for many residents — particularly some of the area's oldest and most vulnerable in the neighborhood known as The Villages.
Bay Area bridge toll increases finally approved at end of long litigation
A pot of $545 million destined for new projects in the Bay Area may soon be released from escrow after litigation over a 2018 ballot measure on bridge toll increases finally comes to an end. The California Supreme Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, let stand a decision from the state...
Here's how high PG&E says bills could get during this historically cold, wet winter in CA
Historic rain, now followed by freezing temperatures across the Bay Area is leading to higher than ever gas and electric bills. Here's how much you can expect, according to PG&E.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells for $2.4 million in San Jose
A 3,011-square-foot house built in 1988 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 7100 block of Sheehan Court in San Jose was sold on Jan. 9, 2023 for $2,400,000, or $797 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on an 8,442-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
Press Banner
Hwy 9 closure squeezes Ben Lomond businesses
The fallen branches have been neatly arranged along a rock border next to the La Placa Family Bakery parking lot as the sun streams down through the redwoods to the red translucent awning, but here along Highway 9 in Ben Lomond, the storms are anything but a forgotten memory. After...
mendocinobeacon.com
As California’s climate heats up, Valley fever spikes — especially on Central Coast
On a windy summer day a decade and a half ago, insidious fungal spores, each a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, wafted through a Modesto orchard and into Jaime Gonzalez’s lungs. Several weeks later, Gonzalez grew weak and feverish. The spores had infected him with...
svdaily.com
Silicon Valley Airport Gets New Name
SAN JOSE — Silicon Valley’s home airport is getting a slight new name change. Instead of Mineta San Jose International Airport, the airport will now be known as San José Mineta International Airport (SJC). The airport was named for the late congressman and Secretary of Transportation Norman...
KQED
'Deplorable, Heartbreaking': Officials Pledge to Investigate Labor Conditions at Mushroom Farms Targeted in Half Moon Bay Shootings
California and local officials say they plan to investigate potential wage theft and safety violations at the two Half Moon Bay farms where a gunman murdered seven of his co-workers on Monday. “The workers were living in very, very poor conditions. Some were in very old trailers and others were...
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill council adopts housing needs roadmap
The City of Morgan Hill recently adopted its General Plan Housing Element, an eight-year roadmap on how the city will meet its projected need for new homes as the area grows. While city officials and council members—the latter of whom unanimously approved the new Housing Element at the Jan. 24 meeting—are satisfied that the document meets all the requirements imposed by state housing authorities, some observers commented that Morgan Hill’s policies and plans overlook some local demographic and geographic groups.
KSBW.com
KSBW 8 and Red Cross to partner, raise money for storm victims
SALINAS, Calif. — The American Red Cross and KSBW 8 will partner on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to raise money for Central Coast residents affected by this year's deadly storms. Video Player: Red Cross storm recovery efforts on the Central Coast. With the help of volunteers, the Red Cross can...
KTVU FOX 2
Winter is coming: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area counties
A freeze warning is in effect throughout the Bay Area from Sunday night to Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Sonoma County issued a county freeze warning over the upcoming weather conditions and ask its residents to limit their outdoor time due to the increasing risks of hypothermia and frostbite. The county also asks unhoused people to seek warming shelters as soon as possible, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.
KSBW.com
Lake Nacimiento urges users to collect property floating in lake
LAKE NACIMIENTO, Calif. — Monterey County Water Resource Agency is urging those who use or have access to Lake Nacimiento to retrieve and remove any property that is currently floating in the lake. According to water resource officials, the lake has a large amount of debris brought by the...
ksro.com
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
Silicon Valley
Shuttered San Jose drug store site lands a local real estate buyer
SAN JOSE — A shuttered drug store site that’s one of the anchors of a San Jose retail center has been bought by a local real estate investment group. The just-bought retail building is the site of a former CVS drug store and pharmacy at 1685 Tully Road.
Intel more than doubles California layoffs, now up to 544
FOLSOM, Calif. — Intel Corporation has more than doubled the number of employee layoffs across its Northern California campuses. The number of job cuts went from approximately 200 employees to 544. The tech giant plans to remove 343 employees at its Folsom campus and 201 at its Santa Clara...
KSBW.com
CZU fire victims try to rebuild, but sewage issues stand in the way
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — People who lost their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire in 2020 are trying to rebuild, but for many, sewer problems could stand in their way. Without an operable sewer system connection, homes cannot be permitted by Santa Cruz County—that's causing anxiety and frustration among those serviced by Big Basin Water Company, a private utility.
Silicon Valley
The 10 most expensive homes reported sold in San Jose in the week of Jan. 23
A house in San Jose that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Jose in the past week. In total, 10 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $1.4 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $682.
New HUD Rule Could Soon Make Housing More Fair And Accessible In The East Bay
Residents in Concord could soon see the city receive a mandate to offer sustainable affordable housing options for those in need, specifically from marginalized groups like black Americans. That’s because of a new Department of Housing and Urban Development rule proposed January nineteenth, which is intended to enforce the under-enforced and oft-ignored Fair Housing Act of 1968.
