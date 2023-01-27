Read full article on original website
No Liberals Welcome Here
4d ago
all the citizens are next.. they plan on driving all the working class off the islands.. no one can afford a 50k to 60k system.. so the county will fine and take your property
Related
Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project
Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
bigislandvideonews.com
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set For February
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The events are held at no charge to the public so residents can conveniently dispose of household hazardous waste in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. (BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has announced it will be holding another round of Household Hazardous Waste collection events in...
bigislandnow.com
County to host free residential hazardous waste collection events
The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management is once again offering residents the opportunity to conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects public health and the environment. Household hazardous waste collection events are planned for Feb. 4 in the West Hawai‘i Civic Center parking...
bigislandnow.com
East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again
If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man wrongfully convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder could be compensated by the state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for Dana Ireland’s real killer is already underway. Hawaii County Police and prosecutors said they are awaiting the results of analysis on a DNA sample from the 1991 murder scene in Puna. The Hawaii Innocence Project contracted a private lab to do the testing.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
bigislandvideonews.com
Parker School Breaks Ground On New Building
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The project to construst the 21,000 square foot SMART Center got underway last week, following a traditional Hawaiian ceremony. (BIVN) -The construction of a new building on the Parker School’s Waimea campus got underway last week with a groundbreaking ceremony. A traditional Hawaiian ceremony held...
kauainownews.com
21-year-old on Big Island indicted for murdering grandparents with knife
On Wednesday, a grand jury in Hilo on the Big Island indicted 21-year-old Joshua Ho for double murder of his grandparents at their home. Ho is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Friday afternoon. He remains in custody with bail set at $2.75 million. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect charged with terroristic threatening following bomb threat at Hilo mall
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 43-year-old man has been charged with terroristic threatening after an incident involving a suspicious bag at a Hilo shopping center. Following an hours-long investigation and the evacuation of the area, the Hawaii Island police department’s bomb squad determined the bag was empty and gave the all-clear.
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Man charged with kidnapping Big Island teen appears in court
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Duncan Mahi, the man charged with kidnapping a Big Island teenager in September, appeared in court on Thursday morning. Court documents, released after Mahi’s arrest, told of the frightening 22 hours that the teen was held captive. According to court documents, Mahi threatened the teen and her boyfriend with a knife, […]
bigislandnow.com
Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers
Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
A Hawaii man told his friend he had hooked a "huge" tuna while deep-sea fishing. He went overboard and is still missing.
Rescuers searched for a third day Tuesday for a Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend, authorities said. Mark Knittle, 63, of Captain Cook, was fishing with a friend off Honaunau on the Big Island on Sunday, when he hooked an ahi, or tuna, police said.
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
