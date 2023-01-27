ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Axios

San Antonio police firings data shared by police reform group

Police reform nonprofit Act 4 SA has released a trove of new data and information about San Antonio Police Department officers who have been fired or suspended over the last decade. Why it matters: Public information can increase transparency and trust. Local activists hope making the data available in a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion

(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar

City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business. San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols

SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

TxDOT & Bexar County prepare for icy bridges & overpasses; county breaks out beet-juice mix for first time

SAN ANTONIO – With wet and cold conditions expected through Wednesday, drivers in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country should be on the lookout for icy roads. The Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district has already been pre-treating major bridges and overpasses in the northern portion of Bexar County, as well as along I-35 into Comal County and I-10 toward the Kerrville area.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case

SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

City to ban contractors who take too long on construction projects

SAN ANTONIO - City construction has been the cause to several businesses losing sales over the years. Old Highway 90's family-owned business, Chelita's Mexican Restaurant says construction has diminished their to-go line and minimized parking. "Creating a lot of problems for you to try and grow your business," says Loyea...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

