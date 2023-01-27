SAN ANTONIO – With wet and cold conditions expected through Wednesday, drivers in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country should be on the lookout for icy roads. The Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district has already been pre-treating major bridges and overpasses in the northern portion of Bexar County, as well as along I-35 into Comal County and I-10 toward the Kerrville area.

