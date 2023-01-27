Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio nonprofit provides rehabilitation services, employment for blind and vision impaired
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind has been empowering the lives of thousands of people with vision loss. The nonprofit provides low vision clinics, education, career support, youth and adult programs. It employees about 500 people. Tanya Ingram says it has transformed her life. Ingram...
Bexar County property taxes due Jan. 31, but relief may soon be on the way
The Texas State House and Senate are working on proposals that could save homeowners hundreds of dollars in property taxes.
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
I'm a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
Most people flock to the city to see the Alamo and the Missions. Little do they know, they'll also find bustling art, wine, and dining scenes there.
San Antonio police firings data shared by police reform group
Police reform nonprofit Act 4 SA has released a trove of new data and information about San Antonio Police Department officers who have been fired or suspended over the last decade. Why it matters: Public information can increase transparency and trust. Local activists hope making the data available in a...
seguintoday.com
One-of-a-kind Veterans Service Outreach Center on its way to completion
(Seguin) – A gift to area veterans is only 90 days away from being finished. Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher says April is the anticipated timeframe for the construction of the new Guadalupe County Veterans Outreach Service Center. The Seguin Daily News has been tracking the progress of this one-of-a-kind service office for veterans ever since it was officially put into motion in 2021.
KSAT 12
Comal ISD high school student selected for West Point leadership program
A sophomore at Pieper High School was chosen for the 2022 Fall Frances Hesselbein Student Leadership Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Jordyn Polk was one of 10 students from across the nation and Europe chosen for the prestigious award, a news release said. Offered twice a...
Comal ISD announces campus closures, New Braunfels ISD monitoring conditions
Comal ISD canceled all after-school events, activities and games for Jan. 31 due to a forecast of inclement winter weather, according to a press release. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Winter weather is sweeping through Central Texas, causing closures at some local school districts. After reviewing the forecasted weather and road conditions...
KSAT 12
These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather
Some school districts in the Hill Country have decided to cancel classes on Tuesday due to the winter storm. On Tuesday, temperatures will be near or just below freezing north of San Antonio and in the Hill Country. KSAT meteorologists are forecasting the possibility of freezing rain or drizzle and icing.
kurv.com
City Plans To Negotiate Before Using Eminent Domain To Seize Downtown Bar
City officials say they plan to negotiate with the owner of a downtown bar before using the power of eminent domain against his business. San Antonio City Council voted 9-2 on Thursday to condemn and acquire Mose’s Roses Hideout on East Houston Street. The bar sits in the way of a planned Alamo Visitor Center and Museum.
KSAT 12
LIVE 11a Saturday: Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of longhorn cattle will fill the streets of downtown San Antonio once again for the annual Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive, a free parade that kicks off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. The festivities will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb....
KSAT 12
San Antonio community unites in silent protest for Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO – Members of the Party of Socialism and Liberation organized a peaceful protest Saturday at the Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza in east San Antonio to stand in solidarity with Tyre Nichols and his community. Nichols died as a result of injuries he sustained days earlier during...
The 17 most historic Tex-Mex restaurants in San Antonio
What's your go-to Mexican plate?
KSAT 12
TxDOT & Bexar County prepare for icy bridges & overpasses; county breaks out beet-juice mix for first time
SAN ANTONIO – With wet and cold conditions expected through Wednesday, drivers in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country should be on the lookout for icy roads. The Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district has already been pre-treating major bridges and overpasses in the northern portion of Bexar County, as well as along I-35 into Comal County and I-10 toward the Kerrville area.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio two-bedroom villa in Monticello Park
How much will it cost for this Spanish-style villa?
KSAT 12
San Antonio Four become advocates in West Texas murder case
SAN ANTONIO – Known as the San Antonio Four at the time, the Latina lesbians whose 1998 sexual assault convictions were thrown out in 2016 and their records expunged, are trying to help do the same for a gay Apache convicted in the 1981 murder of a Catholic priest in Odessa.
12 San Antonio spots to eat the Alamo City's iconic puffy tacos
Puffy tacos are San Antonio's pride and joy.
tpr.org
Significant ice expected across Hill Country this week with San Antonio at slighter risk
The National Weather Service reports significant ice accumulations are expected through Wednesday across the Hill Country, including the New Braunfels and Austin metro areas. Forecasters said ice accumulations of half an inch are possible in that area through Wednesday. Around a tenth of an inch is possible in San Antonio during the same timeframe.
news4sanantonio.com
City to ban contractors who take too long on construction projects
SAN ANTONIO - City construction has been the cause to several businesses losing sales over the years. Old Highway 90's family-owned business, Chelita's Mexican Restaurant says construction has diminished their to-go line and minimized parking. "Creating a lot of problems for you to try and grow your business," says Loyea...
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a Month
San Antonio, TX. - Many people would likely be surprised to know that San Antonio, not Dallas, is actually the second-largest city in Texas, with a population of over 1.4 million and a metro population of over 2.6 million.
