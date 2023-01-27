KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At only 26 days into 2023, the U.S. has seen 40 mass shootings nationwide, according to a report from Gun Violence Archive. The impact of gun violence is visible from coast to coast, and it can be felt in East Tennessee communities. Many people are searching for a way to cope after seven people died in Califonia in a shooting during Lunar New Year celebrations, following other shootings at Uvalde, Highland Park, and many others.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO