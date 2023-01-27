Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Driver in California cliff crash that injured 4 charged
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in northern California, seriously injuring himself, his wife and their two young children, has been charged with attempted murder. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said in a statement Monday that 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, also faces enhancements for great bodily injury and domestic violence in the Jan. 2 crash. Patel was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after the car went over the 250-foot cliff in an area along the Pacific Coast Highway south of San Francisco that is known for deadly wrecks. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle. Authorities say they’ve come to believe the crash was intentional.
abc17news.com
Ex-UCLA lecturer accused of threats ruled mentally unfit
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles accused of threatening students and staff was found mentally unfit to stand trial last week by a federal judge in Denver. The LA Times reports Monday that an exam by a forensic psychiatrist found Matthew Harris is “suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him incompetent to proceed” with his defense. Harris had pleaded not guilty last February to allegations that he sent emails and posted videos threatening violence against UCLA.
abc17news.com
Tracking frigid wind chills by tomorrow morning
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the upper single digits to low teens. Wind chills in the low single digits. TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills in the teens. EXTENDED: Patchy sleet is possible through this evening along I-44, but the wort of...
abc17news.com
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
abc17news.com
Tracking brutal cold today with light freezing drizzle possible
TODAY: Conditions will be drastically different than the start of the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens. Some folks in northeastern Missouri saw light ice accumulation overnight but no road impacts are expected Sunday. Highs today remain below freezing thanks to cloudy skies and wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Low clouds could produce light freezing drizzle in a line from the Lake to Mexico and areas southeastward today.
abc17news.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 30 at 12:58PM CST until February 2 at 12:00AM CST by NWS Springfield MO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, and southwest Missouri. * WHEN…Until Midnight CST Wednesday Night. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous. conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning. commutes. Slow down and use...
abc17news.com
Missouri mom convicted of killing her infant twins
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri mother who reported that her infant twins were stillborn has been convicted of manslaughter. Twenty-eight-year-old Maya Caston was convicted Friday of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment. Prosecutors argued that Caston’s lack of action to get care for the babies showed that she caused the deaths. And her extensive internet searches for miscarriages and abortion methods before she gave birth demonstrated that she didn’t want the babies. Caston told the jury that she had planned to give the babies up for adoption at a doctor’s appointment three days after they were born, but by that time, the babies had died after not eating.
