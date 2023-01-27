ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Porterville Recorder

Auburn 66, Florida 55

AUBURN (13-8)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.681, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-8, .250 (J.Johnson 1-2, Shaw 1-2, Coulibaly 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-1, Levy 0-1, Wells 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Richardson 2, Shaw 2, Levy 1) Turnovers: 14 (Scott-Grayson 4, Coulibaly 2, J.Johnson 2, Levy 2, Richardson 1, Shaw 1, Wells 1, Team 1)
GAINESVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

NORFOLK STATE 77, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 71

Percentages: FG .397, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 6-30, .200 (Wright 3-5, Maultsby 2-8, Monroe 1-6, Boone 0-1, Fennell 0-1, Harris 0-1, Butts 0-4, Cleveland 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Medley-Bacon 2, Fennell, Maultsby). Turnovers: 7 (Boone 2, Wright 2, Cleveland, Harris, Monroe). Steals: 5 (Boone,...
DURHAM, NC
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120

Percentages: FG .511, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 20-47, .426 (Curry 8-14, Thompson 6-14, DiVincenzo 2-5, Poole 2-6, Lamb 1-1, An.Wiggins 1-4, D.Green 0-1, Kuminga 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (An.Wiggins 2, Curry, Looney). Turnovers: 15 (Curry 4, D.Green 3, DiVincenzo 2, Poole 2, Thompson 2,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66

MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

Percentages: FG .475, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (Murray 3-8, Davis 2-4, Fox 2-4, Lyles 1-2, Barnes 1-4, Metu 0-1, Monk 0-2, Huerter 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Sabonis 2, Fox). Turnovers: 12 (Monk 5, Sabonis 3, Fox 2, Barnes, Mitchell). Steals: 15 (Barnes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

NO. 6 VIRGINIA 67, SYRACUSE 62

Percentages: FG .460, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Franklin 3-9, Clark 2-4, McKneely 2-4, Beekman 1-2, Vander Plas 1-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beekman). Turnovers: 14 (Clark 5, Gardner 3, Beekman 2, McKneely 2, Dunn, Franklin). Steals: 4 (Gardner 2, Franklin, Shedrick). Technical Fouls:...
SYRACUSE, NY
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 4, Bridgeport 3, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 1. Class AAA. 1. Shady Spring (7)11-3972. 2. Fairmont Senior (2)12-1901. 3. Ripley (1)14-0823. 4. East...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

Percentages: FG .467, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
LUBBOCK, TX
Porterville Recorder

ORAL ROBERTS 103, SOUTH DAKOTA 53

Percentages: FG .321, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Kutcher 1-1, Bruns 1-4, Archambault 1-5, Plitzuweit 1-5, Brostrom 0-1, Burchill 0-1, Coleman 0-2, Kamateros 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Archambault). Turnovers: 16 (Coleman 5, Archambault 3, Hayes 2, Kamateros 2, Branch,...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

CHICAGO STATE 76, THE CITADEL 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Johnson 3-5, B.Davis 2-7, Weaver 2-7, Corbett 1-2, Cardet 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cardet 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 11 (Cardet 3, Corbett 3, Weaver 2, B.Davis, Cole, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Weaver 4, B.Davis). Technical Fouls: None.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna ). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. TEXASMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Allen357-104-51-64218. Disu291-23-41-4335.
WACO, TX
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
JACKSON, MS
Porterville Recorder

COLGATE 76, LOYOLA (MD) 63

LOYOLA (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .421, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Perry 4-8, Jones 1-4, Commander 0-1, Faure 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Kuzemka 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dike, Faure). Turnovers: 9 (Dike 2, Jones 2, Perry 2, Commander, Kuzemka, V.Ilic). Steals: 9 (Perry 4, Jones...
Porterville Recorder

Florida A&M 69, Alabama St. 58

ALABAMA ST. (6-16) Coleman 1-4 0-0 2, O'Neal 3-9 3-4 9, Madison 0-1 0-0 0, Madlock 4-11 2-3 10, Range 5-16 4-4 16, McCoy 2-9 1-2 6, Posey 3-5 2-5 8, McCray 3-5 0-0 7, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-18 58. FLORIDA A&M (4-16) Bates 6-11 1-3 15,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

USA Today Top 25 Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (32)21-18001. 18-37314. 3. Houston20-27083. 4. Virginia16-36626. 5. Alabama18-36592. 6. Kansas State18-36495.
KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

BETHUNE-COOKMAN 88, ALABAMA A&M 77

Percentages: FG .429, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hicks 4-11, Harvell 1-2, Brewer 1-3, Thompson 1-3, Tucker 0-1, Peek 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Blaise Akonobi, Smith). Turnovers: 18 (Blaise Akonobi 3, Hicks 3, Smith 3, Thompson 3, Williams 3, Brewer, Lee, Peek). Steals:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Porterville Recorder

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.

