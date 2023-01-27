ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iron County, MO

Snowfall leaves behind power outages in southern Missouri

By Jeff Bernthal, Kayla Shepperd
 4 days ago

FARMINGTON, Mo. – This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.

As of Thursday, Ameren Missouri reported crews were working to restore power to the final 100 customers who were affected. Nearly 10,000 customers were without power during the peak of the storm.

Lucas Anderson, director of the Emergency Management Agency for Iron County, said that some parts of the county got almost 10 inches of snow, which caused some tree branches to fall into power lines. He said approximately 800 Black River Electric customers were still without power on Thursday. Anderson said fewer than 20 Ameren Missouri customers were without power.

Anderson said the county is ready to help anyone without power get to a warm shelter. He encouraged them to call the county dispatch at 573- 546-4000 for assistance.

Top story: 23-year-old serial rapist gets 16 life sentences

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett joined other members of law enforcement in going door to door, checking on residents.

“Law enforcement has pulled together to kind of work together on making sure our citizens are safe,” Burkett said. “Letting them know we have warming areas in different areas of the county.”

In St. Francois County, Brendan Dickerson, a plow truck operator with Lance’s Landscaping and Excavating, said the snow kept workers busy.

“As the snow started coming down, we were plowing all night,” Dickerson said.

McLain Motors in Farmington shut down on Wednesday as a safety precaution.

“We didn’t want customers out here walking around, so we decided to close down for the day,” said Jake McLain, company owner.

The business reopened on Thursday.

Related
FOX 2

Icy aftermath on display on St. Louis area roads

The aftermath of a slick night on the roads was on full display from Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX. On eastbound Interstate 70 near St. Louis Airport, we found an SUV on its side. Not far away on Lindbergh, a pair of banged-up vehicles sat on the side of the road.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Wintry mix leads to tough travel conditions

A mix of freezing rain and light snow made travel difficult in Jefferson County from Sunday night, Jan. 29 into this morning, Jan. 30. “Overnight was a little worse than it was in the morning,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said. “There were numerous crashes on interstates, whether it was I-64, I-270, I-70 and I-55, that involved multiple vehicles and slide-offs. There were no serious injuries, but it did make for delays in traffic and roads being blocked for numerous hours.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

School Closings Tuesday, January 31

With frigid temperatures and ice accumulations throughout southwest Missouri, several schools in the Ozarks are closing their doors on Tuesday. A complete list of school closures can be found below, and will be updated as more announcements are made available:. Alpena- AMI Day. Alton. Ash Grove. Aurora- AMI Day. Bergman-...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.org

Tracking chances for slick roads and a colder week ahead

TONIGHT: Another round of a freezing drizzle/rain mix is heading into the forecast area late tonight. The highest chances for Missouri are just to the south of us, but that doesn't mean we are completely out of it. Amounts are less that 1/10th of an inch once again, but because of the fact that surfaces have had such a long time to cool off, we could see stronger effects. Overnight, the chances for slick spots rise, and stay into Monday morning, so make sure to drive a bit more carefully late tonight into the Monday morning commute.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night

A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.org

Tracking brutal cold today with light freezing drizzle possible

TODAY: Conditions will be drastically different than the start of the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens. Some folks in northeastern Missouri saw light ice accumulation overnight but no road impacts are expected Sunday. Highs today remain below freezing thanks to cloudy skies and wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Low clouds could produce light freezing drizzle in a line from the Lake to Mexico and areas southeastward today.
MISSOURI STATE
comomag.com

OATS Transit is more than a ride

The buses, vans, and shuttles fill essential need across Missouri. In 87 counties around Missouri, OATS Transit buses, vans and shuttles crisscross the city streets, highways and rural roads, five days each week, and 357 days per year. Last year, OATS Transit provided 1 million rides across 11 million miles....
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

New area code coming to 816 region

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a 21-year delay, an overlay plan and the introduction of a new area code is coming to Missouri, according to a release Monday from the Missouri Public Service Commission. The 816 area code primarily serves the communities of Kansas City, St. Joseph, Savannah, Richmond,...
MISSOURI STATE
