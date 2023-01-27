Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
SFGate
Dallas 111, Detroit 105
Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
SFGate
HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74
Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
SFGate
TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT
Percentages: FG .475, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
SFGate
Phoenix 114, Toronto 106
Percentages: FG .449, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa). Steals: 9...
SFGate
Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
SFGate
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62
Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
SFGate
ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
SFGate
NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71
Percentages: FG .368, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. TEXAS Min...
SFGate
FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58
Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
Comments / 0