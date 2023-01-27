ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Dallas 111, Detroit 105

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704. 3-Point Goals: 14-39, .359 (Bey 5-11, Bogdanovic 4-7, Livers 2-4, Hayes 2-10, Burks 1-4, Knox II 0-1, Ivey 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Duren 3, Knox II, Livers, Stewart). Turnovers: 14 (Bogdanovic 4, Knox II 3, Ivey 2, Bey, Burks,...
DALLAS, TX
SFGate

HOWARD 100, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 74

Percentages: FG .422, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Lawrence 3-4, Ra.Brown 2-4, Edwards 2-5, Simpson 1-3, Gary 1-4, Bates 0-1, Everett 0-1, Hallums 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 15 (Hallums 4, Wilson 3, Lawrence 2, Ra.Brown 2, Bates, Edwards, Everett, Gary). Steals:...
ORANGEBURG, SC
SFGate

TEXAS TECH 80, NO. 13 IOWA STATE 77, OT

Percentages: FG .475, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Grill 8-12, Holmes 1-7, Lipsey 0-1, Osunniyi 0-1, Kalscheur 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Osunniyi 3, Watson 2, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Holmes 4, Kalscheur 4, Lipsey 4, Grill 3, Jones, Osunniyi). Steals: 6 (Kalscheur 2, Lipsey...
LUBBOCK, TX
SFGate

Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

Percentages: FG .449, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Trent Jr. 3-10, Flynn 2-5, VanVleet 2-8, Boucher 1-1, Siakam 1-4, Achiuwa 0-1, Barnes 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Achiuwa, Barnes, Boucher, VanVleet). Turnovers: 13 (Barnes 4, Siakam 3, VanVleet 3, Young 2, Achiuwa). Steals: 9...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Portland 129, Atlanta 125

Percentages: FG .468, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 13-30, .433 (Murray 5-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 1-2, Collins 0-2, Hunter 0-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Forrest 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic). Steals: 5 (Murray 2, Bogdanovic, Hunter, Okongwu). Technical Fouls: Murray, 2:14 third.
PORTLAND, OR
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
SFGate

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 73, JACKSON STATE 62

Percentages: FG .354, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (C.Young 2-9, Hunt 1-2, Jones 0-1, Adams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Mansel, T.Johnson). Turnovers: 15 (Mansel 6, Evans 3, Cook 2, Adams, C.Young, T.Johnson, T.Young). Steals: 7 (Adams 2, Hunt 2, C.Young, Jones, Mansel). Technical...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

ALCORN STATE 63, GRAMBLING STATE 60

Percentages: FG .490, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (O.Walker 2-5, Brewton 2-6, Thorn 2-6, Wade 0-1, Joshua 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Marshall, Pajeaud). Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 4, Kendall 3, Brewton 2, O.Walker 2, Thorn). Steals: 9 (Brewton 2, Marshall 2, Thorn 2, Joshua,...
GRAMBLING, LA
SFGate

NO. 10 TEXAS 76, NO. 11 BAYLOR 71

Percentages: FG .368, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Cryer 3-6, Flagler 2-7, George 2-8, Bridges 1-3, Bonner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 9 (George 3, Bridges 2, Bonner, Cryer, Flagler, Thamba). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Bridges, Cryer, Ojianwuna). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. TEXAS Min...
TEXARKANA, TX
SFGate

FLORIDA A&M 69, ALABAMA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .350, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Range 2-7, McCray 1-2, McCoy 1-5, Madlock 0-1, O'Neal 0-1, Coleman 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (O'Neal). Turnovers: 12 (Madlock 4, Coleman 2, Madison 2, Range 2, McCray, Posey). Steals: 7 (O'Neal 2, Coleman, Madlock, McCray,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy