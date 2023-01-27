ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

St. Joseph man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

By Riley Funk News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 4 days ago
A St. Joseph man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm on Thursday.

Earl Penn, 31, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole, according to a United States Department of Justice press release.

