Detroit, MI

Phoenix 114, Toronto 106

TORONTO (106) Barnes 6-14 4-4 16, Siakam 7-17 4-4 19, Achiuwa 5-9 1-2 11, Trent Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, VanVleet 9-19 4-5 24, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Boucher 1-3 2-2 5, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Flynn 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-89 17-19 106. PHOENIX (114) Craig...
PHOENIX, AZ
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2

Winnipeg004—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Connor, WPG (Tripping), 1:14; Alexandrov, STL (High Sticking), 3:37. Second Period_1, St. Louis, Neighbours 4 (Krug, Binnington), 14:36 (pp). Penalties_Parayko, STL (Interference), 2:53; Barbashev, STL (Hooking), 8:20; Schmidt, WPG (Holding), 13:32; Leddy, STL (Tripping), 15:12; Toropchenko, STL (High Sticking), 16:47. Third Period_2, St. Louis, Alexandrov 3...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109

ORLANDO (119) Banchero 11-22 4-5 29, F.Wagner 7-16 3-6 19, Carter Jr. 5-11 1-2 12, Fultz 4-14 4-5 12, G.Harris 3-7 0-0 9, Isaac 1-2 0-0 2, Bol 0-2 0-0 0, M.Wagner 6-11 10-10 22, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-2 0-0 5, Anthony 2-7 0-0 5, Suggs 1-5 2-2 4. Totals 42-99 24-30 119.
ORLANDO, FL
Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111

SACRAMENTO (118) Barnes 3-11 1-3 8, Murray 5-12 0-0 13, Sabonis 7-10 3-4 17, Fox 13-27 4-5 32, Huerter 1-7 1-2 3, Lyles 4-6 2-3 11, Metu 2-3 1-2 5, Davis 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 9-14 1-1 19. Totals 47-99 15-22 118. MINNESOTA (111) Anderson 3-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Portland 129, Atlanta 125

ATLANTA (125) Collins 7-12 2-6 16, Hunter 3-14 4-4 10, Capela 4-11 2-2 10, A.Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 13-25 9-9 40, Griffin 4-9 2-2 13, Okongwu 4-4 0-0 8, Bogdanovic 7-16 5-7 23, Forrest 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 44-94 24-30 125. PORTLAND (129) Grant 8-17 2-2 22, Hart 4-6...
ATLANTA, GA
Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division...
BOSTON, MA
Washington plays Detroit, looks for 6th straight road win

Washington Wizards (24-26, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (13-39, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits Detroit looking to extend its five-game road winning streak. The Pistons are 5-23 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 8- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and...
DETROIT, MI
Monday's Sports In Brief

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy tore a ligament in his throwing elbow, putting his status for the start of next season in question. A person familiar with the injury confirmed the diagnosis of the injury Purdy sustained in the NFC title game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not released details on the injury.
