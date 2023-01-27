Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Warriors tame Jaguars
The BOLD Warriors girls basketball team hosted Renville County West Saturday afternoon. At the half the score was 38-18. BOLD went on to win and made it two in a row for the Warriors by a final score of 63-28. BOLD improved to 14-3 on the season. Leading scorers for...
willmarradio.com
Spicer/Willmar Polar Plunge surpasses the million dollar mark
(Spicer MN-) The 18th Annual Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge for Special Olympics took place Saturday at Saulsbury Beach in Spicer. This year’s event had 267 plungers and raised over $68,000 for Special Olympics MN. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt organized the local Polar Plunge all those years ago, and says this year the Willmar / Spicer Polar Plunge reached a milestone by topping $1 MILLION DOLLARs since they began...
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson teen wins new truck at Brainerd ice fishing event
(Nisswa, MN) -- A 13-year-old boy is the big winner in the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson reeled in a nine-point-75-pound walleye Saturday which earns him a new Ford or G-M-C truck. The next largest walleye was five-point-67 pounds. More than 12 thousand anglers turned out at Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake despite freezing temperatures. Volunteers drilled 14-thousand300 holes in two hours. Officials say the ice fishing tournament has raised over four-and-a-half-million dollars for charities and nonprofits since 1991.
kduz.com
MN Veterans Homes Receive $80,000 Donation from Hutchinson VFW
St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) has received a very generous donation of $80,000 from the Department of Minnesota Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson, MN. Officials say the donation was specifically directed to each individual State Veterans Home,...
willmarradio.com
Lyle A Kulberg
Lyle A. Kulberg, age 60, of Bird Island, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hector, Minnesota with interment at a later date. Visitation will...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth begins on Gull Lake
MINNESOTA, USA — They call it the "largest charitable ice fishing contest on earth." Just north of Brainerd, the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza attracts thousands every year to compete for prizes and raise money for a good cause. The event on Gull Lake has raised $4.3 million for...
No Classes At Avon Elementary on Monday
AVON (WJON News) -- The Albany Area School District has announced there will be no classes on Monday at Avon Elementary. The classes have been canceled due to a mechanical issue. This affects Avon Elementary students only.
myklgr.com
Willmar man injured in collision with semi Friday
A Willmar man was injured when his car collided with a semi-truck on icy roads Friday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 27, Dominga Ortiz Cortez, age 19, of Willmar, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Highway 7. At about 3:03 p.m., near mile post 118, the Equinox collided with an eastbound Volvo semi being driving by Craig Allen Zacher, age 56, of Langdon, North Dakota, which then went into the ditch.
kvsc.org
Two People Ejected From Vehicle in Crash South of Willmar
The Minnesota State Patrol is just now releasing information about a crash that happened last Friday where two passengers were ejected from a vehicle. The accident happened just west of Cosmos, which is south of Willmar around 4:45 p.m.on Highway 8. An SUV driven by 30-year-old David Urbina of Buffalo Lake was traveling westbound on Highway 7 when he lost control, crossed the centerline and collided with a semi tractor-trailer heading eastbound. It was driven by 41-year-old Justin Helmbrecht of Cosmos.
"People are getting ripped off": How to pick up on and avoid an ice dam scam
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Steve Kuhl, CEO of the Ice Dam Company, says his workers have been busier than ever this winter season. A combination of heavy snow and fluctuating temperatures has created the perfect combination to create ice dams, he says."This has turned into quite a season, something that I haven't seen in at least a decade," Kuhl said. "There have been days where our phone just does not stop ringing. We are not able to service everyone, that's for sure. So far, we've done over 600 projects this year."Ice dams can create long-term headaches for homeowners. They can lead to...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is dead following crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--One person is reportedly dead and four are injured after a head-on crash in Stearns County. The crash happened Saturday morning when a Toyota traveling east on Highway 23 near Richmond and collided head-on with a Chevy van. The Minnesota State Patrol says 50-year-old Toyota driver Lana Tibodeau was killed in the crash. Her 15-year-old passenger, and the driver and two passengers of the van all suffered non-life threatening injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
thenewsleaders.com
Man died by suicide, baby likely shot dead
A man found dead in an east Sartell apartment complex during a Jan. 19 fire call died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a Sartell Police Department report released Jan. 27. A 4-month-old baby in that apartment was also deceased, and her death is also being investigated as a...
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
willmarradio.com
Willmar arson suspect has court date Monday
(Willmar MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday for a Willmar woman accused of trying to burn down several buildings in Willmar January 15th. Bail for 58-year-old Linda Wandersee-Callanan is set at $75,000. Wandersee-Callanan is charged with 7 counts of Attempted Second Degree Arson and a review hearing takes place Monday at 1:45 p.m.
knsiradio.com
Missing Motley Man Found Dead
(KNSI) – A missing Motley man was discovered dead Saturday by Morrison County Sheriff’s deputies. In a press release, the office says 33-year-old Jorge Sandoval Jr. was found in a roadside ditch near a city intersection at 2:10 p.m. He was located close to the crossing of 1st Avenue North and Morrison Street East.
Man dies in overnight snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, a man on a snowmobile lost his life.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The Sheriff's Office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile.The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries.
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
