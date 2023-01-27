ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane family loses home in fire, can't find a new one

SPOKANE, Wash. - A mid-afternoon fire earlier this month destroyed a home, displaced a family and killed their cat. "The population of people who don't have homes is already so large and it takes a kitchen fire to put you in that same position," Makayla Munson said. Weeks later, they're...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Serious injuries reported in vehicle versus bus crash east of Freya

SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene. While the details are still being...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Senate hears testimony on bill seeking to prioritize finding parole violators in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A committee meeting was held Monday for the Washington state Senate to hear testimony and statements regarding SB 5226, a bill seeking to encourage Department of Corrections to pursue those who violate parole. Among those speaking at the committee were Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowells, and Spokane Police Department Chief Craig Meidl.
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County Sheriff's deputies arrest homicide suspect

COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The homicide occurred...
COLVILLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Sandpoint man arrested in connection to his father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho - A Sandpoint man has been charged with the murder of his father, according to police. In a release, the Sandpoint Police Department (SPD) said 26-year-old Evan Owens was booked in the Kootenai County Jail and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, 80-year-old John Owens.
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga climbs to No. 12, Saint Mary's moves up to No. 18 in AP poll ahead of WCC showdown in Moraga

Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will both hold top-20 rankings when the Bulldogs and Gaels meet for the first time this season. The Bulldogs moved up two spots in Monday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after pulling away from Portland for an 82-67 win on Saturday at the Chiles Center. The Gaels jumped from No. 22 to No. 18 after edging out BYU 57-56 on Aidan Mahaney’s game-winning jumper.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Gonzaga women stay at No. 17 in AP poll for second straight week

Upsets around the nation last week forced a lot of change in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll, but Gonzaga didn’t budge from its No. 17 ranking. The Zags improved to 21-2 overall and 11-0 in the West Coast Conference after home wins against Loyola Marymount and Pepperdine. But they apparently didn’t make an impression with voters.
SPOKANE, WA

