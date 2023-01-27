ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Danielle Marie Ellis
3d ago

as a survivor, I want to personally end, or make the biggest dent in the h.trafficing operations. I personally am still in shock that more people don't stand up against this that is destroying our safety.. I personally made a vow to my dad and brother before their passing that I would stand against anyone that harms the innocent even when I stand alone .... I will not let them down and this truly sickens me.. to the ones that took me and are still running, what's it feel like being the hunted now.... I know you can't sleep well as i once didn't when I was hurt.

12
Guest
2d ago

people too busy screaming and boo hoping about slavery of many years past to worry or even be concerned about the slavery of today. it's called a selfish,self centered ,personal agenda.

4
Charles Schenher
2d ago

a criminal's biggest mistake is doing his criminal activity in the county of Baldwin we have the best county of anywhere in the United States we have the deputy sheriffs in the country we have the best local police in the country I believe we have the lowest crime in the country but we're growing at a pace that's unsustainable and with growth will come crime we have to slow the growth down to a minimum but overall Baldwin county is the best place to live anywhere in the US

3
WALA-TV FOX10

1 dead in Escambia County shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - One person is dead after a shooting in Escambia County early this morning, according to police. According to ECSO, they were called to a house on Pine High Drive at 1 a.m. and they located a victim who was shot. Police said EMS was called but...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

One arrested in Foley for domestic violence

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested in Foley for domestic violence after firing two shots into a residence that had children inside, according to police. Police said they responded to the 400 block of West Orange Avenue regarding shots fired. According to police, they discovered Julian Antione Tolbert,...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Student arrested after bringing gun to Mobile high school

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a teenager after he brought a gun to his high school. Officials said officers were called to Theodore High School after a student was found with a gun. The 16-year-old had already been detained by school officials by the time officers arrived. […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 arrested for attempting to elude and burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested two men for burglarizing a a victims storage unit Friday evening, according to police. Authorities said they responded to the 1000 block of Clara Avenue at 3:45 p.m. in reference to a burglary reported that had occurred earlier. Officers said upon arrival, they discovered...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL
WEAR

Deputies investigating shots fired incident at Escambia County home

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shots fired incident Monday morning in Escambia County. The incident happened at a home on Wisteria Ave. off of Kincaid Street. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says homeowners found bullet holes in their vehicles Monday morning. The shots were reportedly fired overnight.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person was struck on University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday morning. According to MPD, the incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Police said a pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that left the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shots fired near Holloway Elementary School

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple shots were fired near Holloway Elementary School on Stanton Road around 1:45 p.m., according to police. Shell casings were found at Caton Avenue and Hart Avenue, directly behind the school, and a car at a nearby home was struck multiple times by gunfire. Officers were...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Person found dead on side of road, Pensacola Police investigating

UPDATE (3:23 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department have released new information about the person found dead on the side of the road. According to officials, the man found was not involved in a hit-and-run. Officials also said his injuries are not traffic related but they are considering his death as suspicious. PENSACOLA, Fla. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man killed in I-10 wreck identified: Mobile Police

UPDATE (3:10 p.m.): The Mobile Police Department said 29-year-old Christopher Means was the man who died in the motorcycle crash on I-10 early Monday morning. MPD said Means was riding his motorcycle southbound on the I-65 ramp to eastbound I-10 when he “lost control of the motorcycle.” Means was thrown from his motorcycle and “struck […]
MOBILE, AL

