Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police officers and detectives received a report of shots fired on Friday, Jan. 27, in the area of the 400 block of Orange Avenue. The investigation revealed that Julian Antione Tolbert of Foley, 29, came to the residence and got into an argument outside with a female over custody issues regarding a child they had in common. Two adults and two young children ages 2 and 8 were inside of the residence at the time.

