Honoring Tyre Nichols: Dozens march to Milwaukee police HQ
Milwaukeeans joined others in a nationwide show of solidarity following the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff
Calls for more transparent policies and the release of video after officer-involved deaths grew louder after a group of activists and the family of Brieon Green, who died in the custody at the Milwaukee County jail, met with the Milwaukee County sheriff last week. Following the death of 21-year-old Brieon Green at the Milwaukee County […] The post Brieon Green’s family unsatisfied with video, transparency of Milwaukee sheriff appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
WISN
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police squad crash on city's south side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police squad was seemingly involved in a crash on the city's south side Saturday, Jan. 28. It happened near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Scott Street. When Milwaukee police offer more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this post.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested
CUDAHY, Wis. - Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was spotted nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire at 26th and Michigan; firefighters respond twice
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee firefighters twice battled fire at a house near 26th and Michigan on Monday, Jan. 30. Officials tell FOX6 News the first call came around 10:30 a.m. Fire started in the basement of the two-and-a-half story home – and spread to all floors. An extra fire engine was called in due to the bitter cold – so crews could rotate.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead
MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27. Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.
CBS 58
