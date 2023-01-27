Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
1-year-old dies after woman steals mother's car with baby inside, and crashes
The people in the other car involved in the crash ran from the scene. Police are still looking for them.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified

NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH.
CBS 58
Police: Milwaukee man killed in crash with stolen vehicle, suspects fled scene
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that left a 65-year-old man dead Monday, Jan. 30. Authorities say it happened just after 1 p.m. near N. 27th and W. Vliet Street. According to a police report, a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee was traveling southbound on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
Man accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond
The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?
MILWAUKEE - With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police commission is looking at requiring releases earlier. In the Memphis case, police released...
wearegreenbay.com
Drone footage captures stolen vehicle suspect fleeing across I-94 in Wisconsin
KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Motorists traveling on I-94 in southeastern Wisconsin did a great job avoiding a man who was crossing the interstate on foot after a police chase. According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were alerted to a reckless driving complaint on I-94 South on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed trying to stop domestic violence, family says
The family of Jeanette Jimenez, 59, of Milwaukee, wants the person who killed her caught. They say she was trying to stop violence before it took her life.
CBS 58
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
One killed in shooting near 36th and Lisbon
The shooting happened near 36th and Lisbon around 6:28 a.m. According to Milwaukee police, the victim, a 46-year-old man, died on the scene.
One-year-old killed in crash near 35th and Hope
A one-year-old boy has died after a two-vehicle crash in Milwaukee late Friday night. The driver of the vehicle he was in has been arrested.
