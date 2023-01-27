ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting

MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged

MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified

NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed

MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?

MILWAUKEE - With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police commission is looking at requiring releases earlier. In the Memphis case, police released...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison

MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
KENOSHA, WI

