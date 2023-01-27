ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Hardaway on Tyre Nichols: 'My heart is big for the city'

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15T7HY_0kStHioZ00

Penny Hardaway spoke of a serious topic during an otherwise lighthearted postgame press conference.

Memphis’ fifth-year basketball coach was asked Thursday night after the Tigers’ 99-84 win over SMU if he had any comment on the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols due to injuries sustained at a traffic stop.

“For my city, because this is where I’m from, I’m always about love,” said Hardaway, his tone somber just minutes after grabbing his 100th career victory. “I’m always trying to do my part to ensure that we’re better than we were. … We’re well aware of how our city needs to heal and grow. And I don’t want to speak out of turn about anything, but my heart is big for the city.”

Tyre Nichols died Jan. 10, days after being injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7.

All five officers involved have since been charged with second-degree murder, acting in concert with aggravated assault, two aggravated kidnapping charges, two official misconduct charges and official oppression, according to court records.

“I want to be a part of the blessing and the positivity of it moving forward,” Hardaway said. “That’s just where I am with the city.

“Everyone knows me. I love this city. I came back home to make a difference and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy