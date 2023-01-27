Hardaway on Tyre Nichols: 'My heart is big for the city'

Penny Hardaway spoke of a serious topic during an otherwise lighthearted postgame press conference.

Memphis’ fifth-year basketball coach was asked Thursday night after the Tigers’ 99-84 win over SMU if he had any comment on the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols due to injuries sustained at a traffic stop.

“For my city, because this is where I’m from, I’m always about love,” said Hardaway, his tone somber just minutes after grabbing his 100th career victory. “I’m always trying to do my part to ensure that we’re better than we were. … We’re well aware of how our city needs to heal and grow. And I don’t want to speak out of turn about anything, but my heart is big for the city.”

Tyre Nichols died Jan. 10, days after being injured during a traffic stop by Memphis police officers on Jan. 7.

All five officers involved have since been charged with second-degree murder, acting in concert with aggravated assault, two aggravated kidnapping charges, two official misconduct charges and official oppression, according to court records.

“I want to be a part of the blessing and the positivity of it moving forward,” Hardaway said. “That’s just where I am with the city.

“Everyone knows me. I love this city. I came back home to make a difference and that’s what I’m trying to do.”