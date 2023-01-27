Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Viral Video of Truck That Recently Broke Through Ice On Wisconsin Lake
Sadly, it seems that there are multiple videos of vehicles breaking through the ice on Northland lakes every winter. Just last week, for example, a dramatic video of a truck falling through the ice at Lake of the Woods went viral. January started out so mild that it wasn't shocking...
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after structure fire in Eau Claire Monday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Eau Claire Monday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire Fire Department, the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Realityworks located at 2709 Mondovi Road in Eau Claire at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2023.
WEAU-TV 13
The Highground Veterans Memorial Park held its 10th annual Winter Bowl in Eau Claire for the first time
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bowling event that raises money for a non-profit benefiting veterans in Wisconsin has moved here to Eau Claire from Marshfield after nine years. The Highground Veterans Memorial Park choose to have its tenth annual Winter Bowl fundraiser at Bowl Winkle’s Sunday afternoon, and its looking to help fund one of its programs that helps veterans out coping with trauma.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire chief of police releases statement regarding Tyre Nichols’ death
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Chief of Police, Matt Rokus, released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, died after a confrontation with police officers in Memphis, Tenn. January 30, 2023. Dear Eau Claire Community Members:. The death of Tyre Nichols...
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with hit-and-run, fleeing law enforcement sentenced
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An Edgar man charged with fleeing law enforcement and causing a multiple-vehicle crash in the process is sentenced to jail time and probation and is also ordered to pay restitution. 20-year-old Chad Myszka pleaded no contest and was found guilty of fleeing law enforcement, hit-and-run...
WEAU-TV 13
Menomonie Police provide update on Jan. 21 home invasion, officer-involved shooting
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Police provided a video update on the Department’s investigation into a break-in and auto theft on Jan. 21 that led to officers and a deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office shooting and killing the suspect. Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson said in...
WEAU-TV 13
New Chippewa Falls museum set to open Friday
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Making community history more accessible to all. That’s the goal of a group of Chippewa Valley volunteers. After years of work, that goal will soon become a reality. Inside this building designed to resemble a saw mill that once stood in Chippewa Falls an army...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in Friday morning crash in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a Friday morning crash in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street near HyVee just before 7 a.m. Friday. Police said one vehicle failed to yield while...
WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota
Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
WEAU-TV 13
Part 1 of ‘Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series’ at the Heyde Center
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event was held Monday focusing on the resilience of the Chippewa Falls community. Part one of the “Chippewa Strong: Community Resilience Series” took place at the Heyde Center. In recent years, the Chippewa Falls community has been struck with multiple tragedies, such as the 2018 hit-and-run crash, which killed three girl scouts and a mother and last year’s homicide of 10-year-old Lily Peters.
WEAU-TV 13
Man charged with homicide, arson in Polk County sentenced
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged with homicide and arson in Polk County is sentenced. 45-year-old Joseph Hadro, who is not known to have a permanent address, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree reckless homicide and arson of a building as a party to a crime in Polk County Circuit Court in Oct. 2022.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Children’s Theatre
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Children’s Theatre has a busy February in store. “Little House on the Prairie: The Musical runs February 3-5 at the Pablo Center. “School of Rock: The Musical” runs February 17-19 at the Pablo Center. “Dragons Love Tacos” is February 18...
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
WEAU-TV 13
Barron County Sheriff’s Department locates missing man; found safe
BARRON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that a man that was reported missing since Jan. 13 was found safe on Friday. 41-year-old Daniel Evitch was reported missing in a Facebook post on Friday made by the Sheriff’s Department. The post, which has been deleted, did not include any follow-up information, but a member of the Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Evitch was found safe a few hours after the post was published.
cwbradio.com
Cadott Man Arrested After Counterfeit Investigation
A Cadott man was arrested after a counterfeit investigation. According to the Lake Hallie Police Department, on December 28th, around 9am, they were called to the Lake Hallie Walmart after a man reportedly passed four counterfeit $100 bills. On January 17th, the Lake Hallie Police Department uploaded pictures to Facebook...
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
wwisradio.com
Escaped Inmate Back Behind Bars
(Hudson, WI) — An escaped inmate from St. Croix County is back behind bars. The sheriff’s office in Hudson says they found Brian Fern in Washington County, Minnesota yesterday. He walked away from the jail earlier in the day. Deputies say Fern had special privileges and was allowed to leave, but he didn’t come back. New charges are likely coming against Fern.
Crews battle large fire near Vermillion
VERMILLION, Minn. -- Crews are battling a fire at a farm property near Vermillion.The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department said there is no water or fire hydrants in the area of the 17000 block of Emery Avenue. The department said they need to use tender trucks to run a water shuttle to suppress the fire.At the same time, the fire department said crews helped with a working vehicle fire and medical call.This is a developing story, check back for more information.
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Comments / 1