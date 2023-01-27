It's charity wrapped in dignity

Photo by GETTY IMAGES

"A Lady asked an old street vendor: "How much do you sell your eggs for?" The old man replied "0.50¢ an egg, madam.” The Lady responded, “I'll take 6 eggs for $2.00 or I'm leaving.” The old salesman replied, “Buy them at the price you want, Madam. This is a good start for me because I haven't sold a single egg today and I need this to live.”FOLLOW THIS LINK AND READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/its-charity-wrapped-in-dignity



Photo by JIMMY GRAVES

On The Way A/C, Plumbing, & Electrical

Ronnie Bedard

We proudly serve our community with top-quality plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services in Santa Fe, TX.

With the experienced team at On The Way handling your needs, you can sit back and relax knowing that all your repairs will be done quickly and efficiently.

We pride ourselves on a high standard of excellence, over 20 years of experience, and a long list of happy customers.

Our repairs and services keep the Santa Fe and Galveston County communities comfortable and safe daily.

Schedule service with us today!

www.onthewayprossantafe.com

onthewaypros@yahoo.com

(409) 945-7202

#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #KindnessInDeed