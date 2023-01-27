ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, TX

It's charity wrapped in dignity

Bay Area Entertainer
Bay Area Entertainer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNuin_0kStGj1B00
Photo byGETTY IMAGES

"A Lady asked an old street vendor: "How much do you sell your eggs for?" The old man replied "0.50¢ an egg, madam.” The Lady responded, “I'll take 6 eggs for $2.00 or I'm leaving.” The old salesman replied, “Buy them at the price you want, Madam. This is a good start for me because I haven't sold a single egg today and I need this to live.”FOLLOW THIS LINK AND READ THE REST>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/its-charity-wrapped-in-dignity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIUkN_0kStGj1B00
Photo byJIMMY GRAVES

On The Way A/C, Plumbing, & Electrical

Ronnie Bedard

We proudly serve our community with top-quality plumbing, electrical, and HVAC services in Santa Fe, TX.

With the experienced team at On The Way handling your needs, you can sit back and relax knowing that all your repairs will be done quickly and efficiently.

We pride ourselves on a high standard of excellence, over 20 years of experience, and a long list of happy customers.

Our repairs and services keep the Santa Fe and Galveston County communities comfortable and safe daily.

Schedule service with us today!

www.onthewayprossantafe.com

onthewaypros@yahoo.com

(409) 945-7202

#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #KindnessInDeed

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Area Entertainer

The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...

THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Fedoras...

TODAY'S OBJECTDo you ever wonder who first thought of Fedoras?. Fedoras are a popular style of hat with a wide brim and an indented pitched crown. Most are made out of fur felt, wool, or straw and finished with a ribbon hatband. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND REA MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/the-history-of-fedoras.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The internet sensation, Pat-N-da-Pot

The Bay Area’s premier, fastest-growing Rock, Country, Cajun and Zydeco music and food event in Texas takes over the Pasadena Convention Center and Municipal Fairgrounds April 22-29, 2023. FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-internet-sensation-pat-n-da-pot.
PASADENA, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know

It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know as you prepare to celebrate. The island’s 112th Mardi Gras celebration begins Friday, February 10, and continues until February 21, or Fat Tuesday. FOLLOW THE LINK FOR MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/its-mardi-gras-season-once-again-in-galveston-and-there-are-several-important-things-for-you-to-know-as-you-prepare-to-celebrate.
GALVESTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

We need your help Pasadena! Please listen to learn how you can help our amazing community at this time.

FOOD - Salvation Army is providing meals to affected families in Pasadena & Deer Park and needs help. If you want to contribute towards food you can give online or go to the Salvation Army office at 2732 Cherrybrook Lane for a cash or check donation. If any of our restaurant friends want to donate food please call 281-785-0098 for more information on needs.
PASADENA, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

FTC Proposes a Rule that Would Ban Most Non-Compete Clauses

On January 5, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) that will ban most non-compete clauses if finalized. The FTC’s proposed rule would strip away businesses’ best tool for preserving trade secrets and intellectual property rights. From the perspective of many businesses, this will hurt the US economy and individual companies, reflects a heavy-handed political agenda, and likely exceeds the FTC’s scope of authority.
TEXAS CITY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Bay Area Entertainer

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

Bay Area Entertainer has grown. We are a super hyper-local online publication that covers Galveston County. We inform the community of all the fun and great things there are to do in our great county. We cover local events and promote a shop local attitude. Share your pictures, story ideas, or just anything you think people would enjoy.... You can find us online at www.bayareaentertainer.com For advertising, pricing call Jimmy 409-916-2970

 http://www.bayareaentertainer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy