ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Washington Memorial Library extends hours

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany

GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Golf carts now allowed on certain city streets in Perry

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is making a big change to transportation by introducing new regulations for personal transportation vehicles, including golf carts. The new regulations, which will allow golf carts to be legally driven on city streets under specific conditions, are designed to promote alternative...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town

MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

MTA increases bus fare for first time in 15 years

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) is increasing its bus fare for the first time in 15 years. The bus fare will now cost 50 cents more, going from $1.25 to $1.75. This change has been met with criticism from some residents, like Kimberly Martin, who...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bullets found dangerously close to homes.

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Log truck crash in Washington County

UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy