41nbc.com
Washington Memorial Library extends hours
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington Memorial Library is extending its hours for your convenience. Effective Wednesday, February 1, residents will have earlier access to the library and its materials thanks to new hours of operation. Library officials announced the library will now open at 9 a.m., with hours...
41nbc.com
NewTown Macon offers volunteer opportunity with ‘Macon Hype Team’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re looking for a way to get involved with your community and support the downtown events in Macon, NewTown Macon is now offering volunteer opportunities with the Macon Hype Team. Members will serve as social media ambassadors during events like First Friday, the...
WALB 10
Central Ga. car break-ins suspects likely from Albany
GRAY, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects possibly from Albany are wanted for around 20 car break-ins through Georgia. The Gray Police Department in central Georgia is seeking help in finding two suspects wanted in breaks-in in their area and in three other counties. A firearm and other items were taken, police say.
41nbc.com
Golf carts now allowed on certain city streets in Perry
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The city of Perry is making a big change to transportation by introducing new regulations for personal transportation vehicles, including golf carts. The new regulations, which will allow golf carts to be legally driven on city streets under specific conditions, are designed to promote alternative...
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
41nbc.com
Join the conversation: ‘On the Table’ returns to Middle Georgia
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced Monday the return of the community-driven On the Table. On the Table, set to start March 27, aims to bring residents together to discuss the needs and priorities of their community through conversation and discussion. Spanning 21 counties...
'It's scary': Bibb, Houston counties report strong number of overdose-related deaths in first month of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports there have already been six overdose-related deaths in 2023, but Bibb isn't the only county seeing an upward trend. Like many areas across Georgia, Houston County reports the same. Coroner James Williams suspects eight deaths were overdose-related, but they're still under investigation. He puts the blame on Fentanyl, a strong opioid.
41nbc.com
MTA increases bus fare for first time in 15 years
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Macon-Bibb Transit Authority (MTA) is increasing its bus fare for the first time in 15 years. The bus fare will now cost 50 cents more, going from $1.25 to $1.75. This change has been met with criticism from some residents, like Kimberly Martin, who...
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
41nbc.com
Man connected to family shooting in Bibb arrested in Jones County for Home Invasion incident
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — 40-Year-old Terrell Mills was already wanted out of Bibb County for the shooting that left Pinal Kumar Patel dead and his family injured on Thoroughbred Lane— after committing several other crimes in Jones County, he was arrested. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office,...
wgxa.tv
Bullets found dangerously close to homes.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) - People are finding bullets in unexpected places around a Macon community. Several residents say finding these bullets is unnerving, adding that it could be deadly if a living being were in the path of the projectile. "It can be very dangerous; what if my dog had...
wgxa.tv
Flint Energies increasing rates for some customers starting in April
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Middle Georgia power provider is raising their rates. Flint Energies announced their rates will change on April 1, 2023. In a media release, the energy provider says the residential base charge will move from $32 per month to $34 per month. That increase will equal $24 annually.
41nbc.com
Events set to highlight Rosa Parks, Black History Month in Macon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two events are happening in Macon this week to kick off Black History Month. Friends of the Rosa Parks Square committee is holding a Black History Month Kickoff on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The event starts at 11:00 at Rosa Parks Square on First Street Lane in downtown Macon.
41nbc.com
Baldwin Sheriff’s Office taking action to rebuild trust with law enforcement
MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local law enforcement officials in Middle Georgia are expressing disbelief after the release of a video showing the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis in early January. The video shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later died from his injuries. Baldwin County Sheriff...
wgxa.tv
Log truck crash in Washington County
UPDATE (3:44 P.M.) -- WGXA reached out to Sheriff Joel Cochran to ask for any further details regarding the crash and he shared that only the log truck was involved and the driver wasn't treated for any injuries. According to Sheriff Cochran, the driver of the truck stated that his load shifted, causing the vehicle to become unbalanced and he simply couldn't regain control.
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
41nbc.com
Local middle school students receive $10,000 toward college education
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Six Hutchings College and Career Academy students are proud recipients of the REACH Georgia scholarship. This scholarship will provide $10,000 toward each student’s college of choice in Georgia to help finance their education and mitigate financial burden. Parent Raquel Redding expressed her excitement about...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dry Branch man arrested after car chase in Bibb and Wilkinson County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was arrested after a car chase through Bibb and Wilkinson counties. The chase began in east Macon and continued along Highway 57. Spike strips stopped the car near McIntyre, at which point it rolled off the roadway. The man then fled on foot but was arrested.
wgxa.tv
Warrant: Bibb Co. Corrections Deputy talked with inmates using contraband cell phones
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A corrections deputy has been arrested after investigators say she was having inappropriate conversations with an inmate. In documents obtained by WGXA News, investigators say Paulette Anita Lanier had conversations with three Georgia Department of Corrections inmates using contraband cell phones. They say in one of the conversations, Lanier discussed an ongoing homicide investigation, along with security operations within the jail. Investigators say Lanier also gave the inmates the names of on-duty deputies.
