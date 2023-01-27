ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming tops Weedsport

Fulton 94, Weedsport 59: Behind seven first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team picked up a 94-59 victory over Weedsport on Friday. Bryce Rogers won two events for the Red Raiders. He took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.85. Rogers recorded a 53.83 to win the 100 butterfly.
FULTON, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU

Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

DiMartino leads in endorsements for DA

OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements. Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members...
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Panel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf course

SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts. The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

New round of ARPA funding on tap for county

OSWEGO — County legislators are considering approving $294,204 in pandemic relief money for six projects, the sixth round of such funding and the first one this year. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
GENEVA, NY
Syracuse.com

House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze

Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
MADISON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy