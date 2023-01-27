Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Wrestling wrap-up: Two Oswego County wrestlers claim podium spots at state tourney
SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday. In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego Bantam squad wins Power Play Invitational Tournament
OSWEGO — The Oswego Minor Hockey Association hosted its annual Power Play Invitational over the weekend. Oswego’s Bantam squad won its division with a 5-0 win over Valley.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Keeping the win streak alive: Laker men’s basketball wins 14th consecutive contest
OSWEGO — With its third triple-digit performance in their last four games, the Oswego State men’s basketball team won its 14th straight game, defeating SUNY Potsdam, 103-78, on Saturday. In their second game of the weekend, the Lakers relied heavily on their offense to overcome a lackluster defensive...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Varsity roundup: Fulton swimming tops Weedsport
Fulton 94, Weedsport 59: Behind seven first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team picked up a 94-59 victory over Weedsport on Friday. Bryce Rogers won two events for the Red Raiders. He took the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.85. Rogers recorded a 53.83 to win the 100 butterfly.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Fast-rising 4-star chats with Melo while on visit to SU
Fast-rising four-star small forward Marcus Adams Jr. is on his official visit to Syracuse basketball through January 30, and he was planning to attend the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference clash with highly ranked Virginia at the JMA Wireless Dome on Monday night. But even before the 6-foot-8 Adams took...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
DiMartino leads in endorsements for DA
OSWEGO — As district attorney candidates crisscross the county seeking support ahead of the crucial county Republican Party endorsement vote next month, attorney Anthony DiMartino has taken an early lead in town committee endorsements. Committee chairs in Hannibal, Granby, Albion, Hastings and the town of Oswego said their members...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Panel OK’s funding for county’s first disc golf course
SCRIBA — Oswego County could soon build its first disc golf course as the sport continues to grow in popularity with diehard players and casual enthusiasts. The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee on Monday approved $20,000 in internal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project.
Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
‘You don’t move on’: Family of student who died by suicide sparks change in Central NY school district
Manlius, N.Y. – After one of his closest friends died in March 2022, Liam Qi sunk into a deep grief. The Fayetteville-Manlius High School junior burst into tears when he saw photos of his friend, Jay Lu. He would stay up all night. He was withdrawn and started to fall behind at school, his friends and family said.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New round of ARPA funding on tap for county
OSWEGO — County legislators are considering approving $294,204 in pandemic relief money for six projects, the sixth round of such funding and the first one this year. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in 2021, including $350 billion in aid to state and local governments.
cnycentral.com
Light snow on Monday then more impactful lake effect snow near Syracuse by Tuesday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- After being in the 40s both days this weekend and some rain on Sunday we'll be shifting back to more wintry weather this week. NOTE: There is a weather alert for light icing for areas to the north in Jefferson and Lewis counties until 10 PM Sunday night.
Luke Bryan Announces 3 New York Dates For ‘Country On’ Summer Tour
Luke Byran will be hitting the road again in 2023 and will be bringing a variety of new country artists along for the ride. Luke will be performing 3 shows in the state of New York and he will be bringing some great Country newcomers along for the ride!. Jackson...
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
Family of CNY student who died sparks change; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 30; Low: 20. Another cold day; some snow. See the 5-day forecast. A big chill in Skaneateles: The Skaneateles Polar Bear Club brought back its Polar Plunge on Saturday at Clift Park after a two-year hiatus. Over 145 people plunged into the chilly waters of Skaneateles Lake, representing nonprofit groups, school teams and local businesses. Many wore matching costumes. One group ran into the lake wearing toilet plungers as hats. Plunge participant fees benefit the Skaneateles Fire Department, Skaneateles Education Foundation and Skaneateles Ambulance Volunteer Emergency Services. See more photos. (Katrina Tulloch photo)
WHEC TV-10
Lyons man arrested for stealing from business in Geneva
GENEVA, N.Y. – Corddereal M. Tompkins was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that over the course of several months, he stole over $3,000 from a business in the Town of Geneva. He was arraigned and taken to the Ontario County Jail with no bail. He is scheduled to reappear in the Geneva Town Court at a later date to answer to the charge.
House fire in Valley: One person reported on roof to try to escape blaze
Syracuse, N.Y. — One person had to get to the roof of a garage to try to escape a house fire in the Valley neighborhood of Syracuse early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the call at 2:08 a.m. at 917 Valley Drive, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center. A neighbor called and reported hearing someone yelling “fire,” according to dispatches. Then a person was seen on the roof of a garage, dispatchers said.
Lake effect snow coming tonight for a slice of CNY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A narrow stripe of Central New York could see 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow tonight and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon for Onondaga, Madison, Oneida, Oswego, Cayuga and Wayne counties. The heaviest...
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central New York
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a section of Central New York that includes Oneida and Madison Counties. The Advisory takes effect at 11:00PM Monday and will be in effect until 4:00PM Tuesday. Lake Effect Snow is expected...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
