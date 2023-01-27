Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
Experience the thrill of an indoor ski jump.MoonSan Diego, CA
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Related
‘The Last Wild Horse’ born in San Diego
A species of wild horse was recently born in Southern California, the San Diego Zoo Safari Park announced Friday.
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
California witness says object moving overhead looked like submarine
A California witness at Victorville reported hearing loud, bomb-like sounds, and watching a submarine-shaped object cross the sky at 2:09 p.m. on December 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Coyote Breeding Season in California has Begun -- Keep Your Pets Safe
Many Californians are more ‘coyote conscious’ after a coyote grabbed a two-year-old girl in broad daylight outside her Los Ángeles home last month and tried to drag her off. Her father had just released her from her car seat and set her outside the car while he turned around to gather her toys.
wdayradionow.com
Chicken of the Sea offers $1 million to find Mermaid
(San Diego, CA) -- One seafood company is offering a big reward for anyone who can go under the sea and find a mythical creature. Chicken of the Sea will give someone a million dollars if they submit video evidence and set up an interview with a mermaid. The contest's...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday
A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
San Diego's 'Sunset Cliffs Sea Cave' Comes with a Stern Warning for Visitors
Following this important rule will keep your visit a safe one.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
KCRA.com
Researchers turn nearshore waters of the Pacific pink in the name of science. Here's why
Along California's 840 miles of coastline, dozens of rivers and streams send freshwater flowing into the Pacific Ocean. What happens when those bodies of water clash is largely a mystery. One that researchers with the Scripps Institution for Oceanography at UC San Diego are trying to solve. They're doing it...
Red Panda climbs tree, escapes from San Diego Zoo habitat; captured hours later
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Zoo guests were stunned to see a Red Panda that had climbed up a tree and out of its habitat early Sunday morning. According to San Diego Zoo officials, Adira, a 2-year-old Red Panda, used her climbing skills to scale a tree into a neighboring enclosure.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
sandiegoville.com
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location
Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
northcountydailystar.com
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”
Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
Comments / 0