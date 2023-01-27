ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in California (And What Lives Within It) The great state of California is home to countless native plants and animals, including redwood trees and much more. There are opportunities to explore the Pacific Ocean, desert regions, and plenty of forested areas, both large and small. You may even want to visit the largest forest in California, but where might this region be and just how large is it?
​Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians

California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
Chicken of the Sea offers $1 million to find Mermaid

(San Diego, CA) -- One seafood company is offering a big reward for anyone who can go under the sea and find a mythical creature. Chicken of the Sea will give someone a million dollars if they submit video evidence and set up an interview with a mermaid. The contest's...
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …

Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
National City taco man earns viral attention in TikTok

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — Teodoro Jimenez is a 'taquero' and father living in National City; he expressed his appreciation for the dozens of customers recently supporting his taco stand from a now-viral post. “It’s been my dream,” said Jimenez. This week business has been booming for Jimenez;...
Texas-Based Mooyah Burgers Opens First San Diego Location

Texas-based Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, which currently has over 100 locations around the globe, is ready to unveil its first of 15 restaurants planned for San Diego. Founded in Plano, TX, in 2007 by Rich Hicks & Todd Istre, Mooya Burgers Fries & Shakes is now a franchise with over 100 locations in 20 U.S. states and nine countries in North America and the Middle East. Mooyah offers a menu centered around made-to-order, 100% Angus beef burgers, all natural turkey burgers, and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers, all served on non-GMO potato and multi-grain buns that are baked in-house daily. Other offerings include Hebrew National hot dogs, real ice cream shakes, and hand-cut French fries that undergo a 24-hour, six-part cooking process.
The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
20 Waterfalls in California

California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
Is Commuting to Work Taxing? San Diego says, “Hold Our Beer!”

Years ago, as the rest of California spiraled off into progressive lunacy, San Diego was the bright spot. Still uber California, slightly off-kilter, but – at its heart – an American town. West Coast Republican (think Pete Wilson, once mayor there) leaning and proud of its strong Navy presence. The local NFL football team would sometimes wear Marine Corps camouflage uniforms, and the stands would have sections of Marines and sailors who were getting an extra-special afternoon break from boot camp.
