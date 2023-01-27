ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Citywide campaign to help recruit public service positions in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching a citywide hiring campaign to help with recruiting across the organization. According to a press release from the City, the campaign will target people wanting to get into public service. The City's key message behind this hiring event is "Get Hired! It's more than just a job. Find a career with the City of Austin."
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How a lack of child care options hurts parents, Texas economy

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a resolution easing city zoning restrictions for child care facilities to help create more accessible and affordable options for parents. Councilmembers added provisions to build more facilities in child care deserts, lessen parking requirements and focus on helping public...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Substitute teacher shortage across Austin ISD; vacancies being filled

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District (AISD) is working to combat the teacher shortage crisis that many districts are facing across the country. AISD is seeing a rising demand for substitutes throughout the district, and the distirct is always looking for more. For the 2022-23 school year, AISD...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

3 things to know about the Austin City Council's first meeting of 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the newly sworn-in Austin City Council will meet for the first time. Here's a breakdown of three notable items on Thursday's agenda. First, Item 33 would approve a contract with Capital Area Occupational Medicine to provide low-cost medical care. The City says the company would provide low-cost vaccines and other medical testing services.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

House at center of Chris Beard arrest affidavit listed for $4.95M

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin home owned by former Texas Longhorns men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been put up for sale for $4.95 million. It’s the same Tarrytown home police responded to in December when Beard was arrested for third-degree felony family violence. Travis County Tax Office records show the 1901 Vista Lane home is owned by Beard’s company, Baseline Group LLC.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday, Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will activate its Cold Weather Shelter Plan on Monday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Jan. 31, in anticipation of overnight temperatures in the mid-30s. The City – along with Travis County, Capital Metro and other local service providers – activates the plan when...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Justice Coalition holds rally against police brutality Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition hosted a rally at Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday evening. The coalition said it was a chance for Austinites to voice their anger over police brutality, a place to uplift the responding efforts in Memphis and to remember previous victims of police brutality in Austin. It started at 5 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Tow operators prepare ahead of winter weather in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As more winter weather begins to move through Texas, road conditions continue to worsen. The biggest piece of advice is for drivers to stay off the roads, but for some, that is not possible. That's why tow operators and TxDOT crews are preparing themselves and the roads for what's to come.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin Rapid Rehousing Program hopes to help hundreds experiencing homelessness

AUSTIN, Texas — A national nonprofit that provides services to people experiencing homelessness has opened an office in Austin. Endeavors, a nonprofit based in San Antonio, is partnering with the City of Austin and ECHO (Ending Community Homeless Coalition) to help continue working on the Austin Rapid Rehousing Program, which is paid for through various grants.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County leaders revisit future of historic Palm School

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in April 2019. Travis County leaders are once again trying to figure out what to do with the historic Palm School in Downtown Austin. On Tuesday, County leaders talked about the historic building off Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez....
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

