New Orleans, LA

Video: John Curtis Lady Patriots maintain No. 1 rank, beat Dominican 77-36

 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels scored 29 points Thursday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 77-36 win over Dominican.

The Patriots (15-1) lead the LHSAA unofficial power rankings with 43.84 points. St. Thomas More and Lafayette sit in the second and third spot with Warren Easton listed fifth.

WGNO

Video: A Dirty Bird, Falcons hire Saints Nielsen to run defense

Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen now works for the Saints top rival. Friday afternoon, the Falcons announced that Nielsen is their new defensive coordinator. in 2022, the Saints were 9th in the NFL in points allowed at 20.3 per game. Here’s the story from WGNO news at 6.
ATLANTA, GA
WGNO

Ed-itorial: Nielsen departure not good look for Saints

The Saints lost a good football coach Friday, when co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen left for Atlanta. The move is a promotion for Nielsen, who will coordinate the Atlanta defense. If he does well there, Nielsen is a potentially a head coach candidate in the near future. Nielsen and co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard did a solid […]
ATLANTA, GA
WGNO

So long: Svoboda leaves Tulane, to return to Midwest

Tulane Head Football Coach Willie Fritz announced today that Assistant Coach Jim Svoboda was leaving the program to return to the Midwest.  “After much thought, I have decided pursue job opportunities closer my family and Midwest roots,” Svoboda said. “The past year at Tulane has been an incredible experience and I will be eternally grateful […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Video: Strobe cruises to victory at Fair Grounds, Geroux gets win #2001

New Orleans, La (Jan 27, 2023) – After letting the keen inside front runners go, Godolphin’s Strobe cruised by and never looked back, winning Friday’s sprint feature by 5 1/4 lengths in 1:10.25 for six furlongs, defeating notable foes Therideofalifetime, Tulane Tryst, Long Weekend, Ready to Pounce, and High Cruise. Trained by Brad Cox, the […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Zion Williamson named starter for 2023 All-Star Game

The NBA announced today that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been selected as a starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. This marks Williamson’s second NBA All-Star recognition.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Video: 2,000: Fair Grounds jockey Geroux hits milestone win

New Orleans – Jockey Florent Geroux rode his 2,000th career North Americanwinner Thursday at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, piloting Twin Creeks Racing Stables’ Warrant (1-5 favorite) to the victory in race 5. The 36-year-old native of Argentan, France, had closed to within one victory of the milestone in Saturday’s first race aboard New […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
