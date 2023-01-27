Video: John Curtis Lady Patriots maintain No. 1 rank, beat Dominican 77-36
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Imani Daniels scored 29 points Thursday night to lead the John Curtis Lady Patriots to a 77-36 win over Dominican.
The Patriots (15-1) lead the LHSAA unofficial power rankings with 43.84 points. St. Thomas More and Lafayette sit in the second and third spot with Warren Easton listed fifth.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
