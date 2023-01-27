ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Post Register

Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Washington, which last won in San Antonio on Dec. 11, 1999, has...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy