ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said. Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year. Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say

PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
PEORIA, AZ
12 News

Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say

PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man dies following west Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX — A man has died after being shot in west Phoenix Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived on scene just after 8 p.m. to discover the man suffering gunshot wound. The man...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home

PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Maricopa PD investigating 9 cases of slashed tires in subdivisions

Maricopa Police Department is investigating nine cases of slashed tires that happened over the past week. The department asks that residents of The Villages at Rancho El Dorado and Maricopa Mannor review any security camera footage during the week of January 23 for suspicious activity. All of the incidents are...
MARICOPA, AZ
12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy