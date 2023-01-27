Read full article on original website
Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence
Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. The post Police: Phoenix park closed for search of homicide evidence appeared first on KYMA.
Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said. Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year. Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man arrested after teen was beaten and left badly wounded during marijuana deal, police say
PEORIA, Ariz. - A Phoenix man is arrested in connection with a beating in Peoria that left a teenager badly injured, according to officials with the Peoria Police Department. The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Hudson C. Calixto, was arrested on Jan. 29. According to court documents we obtained, an investigation into the beating incident began on Jan. 28, when Peoria Police officers responded to Honor Health Deer Valley for a report of an aggravated assault of a 16-year-old boy.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
Man dies following west Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — A man has died after being shot in west Phoenix Saturday night, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said the shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officers arrived on scene just after 8 p.m. to discover the man suffering gunshot wound. The man...
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
ABC 15 News
Man shot and killed by Goodyear police after shooting own brother Monday
GOODYEAR, AZ — A shooting suspect was shot and killed by officers in the West Valley early Monday morning. Police were first called to a shooting in the area of Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street around 1:30 a.m. Officers responded to the scene and found a man with...
Police: Man arrested while setting up Molotov cocktails in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department said that they had made an arrest in connection with multiple incidents wherein Molotov cocktails were used to damage vehicles in the city. Around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, detectives surveilling the Mercado Del Lago shopping center on Hayden Road in Scottsdale saw...
AZFamily
Suspect dead after alleged home invasion attempt in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after allegedly trying to break into a home with three others in El Mirage Saturday evening. El Mirage Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in a neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. near 2nd Avenue and Ventura Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
Officers involved in violent arrest in October won't face charges, MCAO says
PHOENIX — >>Editor's note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. Two Phoenix police officers who were captured on video violently kicking a suspect they were attempting to detain inside a convenience store will not face charges, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office (MCAO) announced on Monday. The...
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
fox10phoenix.com
One dead, another injured in Scottsdale 2-car crash, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A person died and another was injured in a Scottsdale crash Saturday night, says the police department on Jan. 28. The crash between two cars happened near Thompson Peak Parkway and Greyhawk Drive just before 6 p.m. The person who died hasn't been identified and the extent...
AZFamily
Man dead after being shot multiple times in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a Sunday morning shooting in north Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 15th Street and Kristal Way. When officers arrived around 8 a.m., they found a man with several gunshot wounds...
ABC 15 News
Maricopa PD investigating 9 cases of slashed tires in subdivisions
Maricopa Police Department is investigating nine cases of slashed tires that happened over the past week. The department asks that residents of The Villages at Rancho El Dorado and Maricopa Mannor review any security camera footage during the week of January 23 for suspicious activity. All of the incidents are...
Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect
Phoenix police are looking for someone who allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
Man dead, two suspects sought in shooting near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road
A man is dead and police are looking for two suspects after a shooting in west Phoenix Friday afternoon.
