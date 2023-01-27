ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyers scores 24 to help No. 8 Maryland women top Penn State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — For Maryland coach Brenda Frese, this was an almost ideal way to start a busy week. The Terrapins led Penn State by 20 after the first quarter on Monday night and were never really threatened after that. They won easily, and nobody even had to play 28 minutes.
No. 22 Illinois women fend off Michigan State 86-76

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Makira Cook totaled 26 points, Genesis Bryant scored 21 and Adalia McKenzie added a double-double to help No. 22 Illinois beat Michigan State 86-76 on Sunday. Cook sank 8 of 21 shots from the floor and all 10 of her free throws for the Fighting...
