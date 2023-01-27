Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Secretary of State: Crypto, romance scams most common in Nevada last year
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar says romance and cryptocurrency scams were the most common in 2022. Headed into a new year, they are now warning residents to be cautious of high-risk, high-reward investment schemes that may appear online. They also warn that, as Valentine’s...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada trooper’s vehicle hit on slick I-80, then struck 3 more times
LOCKWOOD, Nev. (KOLO) -A Nevada State Police Trooper slowing on westbound Interstate 80 Sunday morning to respond to an injury crash was rear-ended by one vehicle and subsequently struck by three other vehicles. It was part of a string of crashes that first closed westbound interstate 80 east of Lockwood...
Comments / 0