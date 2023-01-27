Read full article on original website
Celtics’ Wyc Grousbeck to Brad Stevens on trade deadline: ‘It’s about this year’
The Celtics haven’t had any issues with a hangover following their run to the NBA Finals last season. Boston is right at the top of the East and has been one of the best teams in the league. There are still some areas the C’s are looking to smooth out, but nobody’s doubting their status as bonafide title contenders.
Officials admit missed LeBron James foul call by Jayson Tatum in controversial Lakers loss to Celtics
It did not take long for the game officials to admit a crucial mistake in the closing seconds of regulation of the Celtics’ overtime win over the Lakers. LeBron James’ went for a drive in a 105-105 game on the final possession of regulation. James missed the layup but was incredulous that no foul was called on the play. However, in a pool report following the Celtics win, official Eric Lewis admitted the call was missed and addressed the technical foul of Patrick Beverley to begin overtime. Here’s the full transcript of the report:
NBA Last 2 Minute Report shows Celtics hurt by more calls than Lakers in overtime win
The NBA acknowledged in their Last Two Minute Report on Sunday the clear missed call on Jayson Tatum as he fouled LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation in Boston’s dramatic overtime win over the Lakers. However, there were two other missed calls that favored the Lakers in the closing moments of regulation and overtime according to the report.
Everything Lakers’ LeBron James said after Celtics loss, missed foul: ‘It’s ridiculous’
BOSTON — The Lakers have had a plenty challenging season as they look to get back into a playoff spot, and they took another bump in Saturday’s loss to the Celtics. With the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds left, LeBron James drove into the lane where he looked like he a great chance to get the game-winning bucket.
Patrick Beverley explains viral moment vs. Celtics when Lakers guard got technical foul
There was plenty of chaos in the direct aftermath after the referees missed a foul call on Jayson Tatum when the Celtics star hit LeBron James’ arm. The game went into overtime, where the Celtics won, but not before James had a meltdown while his Lakers teammates were complaining to the refs.
Anthony Davis rips missed call against Celtics on LeBron James: ‘We were cheated’
The Lakers were on the losing end of another heartbreaking overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday night and their stars did not mince words after the controversial finish. Anthony Davis failed to hold back about questionable calls down the stretch including the missed foul on LeBron James in the closing seconds of regulation.
Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari shares rehab journey, seen jumping and running in video
Danilo Gallinari has been around the Celtics plenty recently as he looks to get acclimated with his new team despite the ACL tear he suffered in the offseason. Gallinari’s been on the Celtics sideline — often wearing a suit — and has traveled with the team during recent road trips.
Brad Stevens reveals Celtics trade deadline priorities amid rumor season
Brad Stevens and the Celtics sit at a great spot at the top of the Eastern Conference days away from the trade deadline but that isn’t stopping Boston from exploring the market for upgrades. Boston’s president of basketball operations told the 98.5 the Sports Hub Celtics Show on Saturday...
Celtics vs. Nets: Where to buy tickets to see Kyrie Irving at TD Garden
The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, February 1, at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., at 7:30 p.m. EST. Fans looking to see Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving and more in person can still shop around for tickets on VividSeats, StubHub and SeatGeek. *New customers who...
Payton Pritchard raises questions about Celtics long-term future ahead of trade deadline
Payton Pritchard has found himself in a tough situation with the Celtics at times over the past two seasons when it comes to playing time. The reserve guard spent the first half of last season stuck behind Dennis Schroder and Marcus Smart at the point guard position and has faced an even more stacked depth chart this year after Boston dealt for Malcolm Brogdon in the summer.
