A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Louis Guillotte leads Drury boys basketball past Greenfield in win, 67-64
GREENFIELD — Louis Guillotte scored 29 points to lead Drury past Greenfield, 67-64, on the road Monday night. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Jan. 30: No. 7 Pittsfield defeats No. 12 Wahconah in overtime & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. No. 7 Pittsfield defeated No. 17 Wahconah in overtime on Monday, 71-68 If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Ava Azzaro, Chloe Derby drive No. 13 Northampton girls basketball past No. 7 Holyoke
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. HOLYOKE ― Behind a strong defense, No. 13 Northampton defeated No. 7 Holyoke on Monday night, 67-44. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the...
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers goalie Evan Mastroianni gives team a fighting chance
WESTFIELD – The Northbridge high school hockey team scored three third period goals to escape the Whip City with a narrow 4-3 victory over Westfield on Saturday at Amelia Park. Northbridge’s Joe Sullivan had a hand in all three of those scoring plays, assisting Jack Nummela on the first...
Kitson Stover, Monument Mountain boys and girls pick up wins in Berkshire County Alpine Races No. 3 & 4
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
westernmassnews.com
St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
Westfield Athenaeum hosts ‘exciting’ West Springfield artist exhibit, reception
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For Christine Hartman, there’s nothing better than squeezing out a blob of intense, lovely oil paint or picking up a vibrant stick of pastel. The materials she uses to create her art are the least intellectual and the most sensual part of the work for her.
NBC Connecticut
Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift
A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
Springfield Central High School holds Junior ROTC drill competition
A Junior ROTC competition was held on Saturday. Springfield Central High School was filled with cadets as nine teams competed in a drill competition. 22News learned what being part of a drill team does for the many cadets who were competing.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
Heavy police presence outside of Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says
Update 1:47 p.m. ET: Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says. Several cruisers from the Longmeadow Police Department were seen blocking the entrance to the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on Monday morning, according to Western Mass News. At least six police cruisers were reportedly on-scene at the...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023
Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
Chicopee’s Faded Barber Lounge, 8 other businesses get grants from Latino Economic Development Corp.
CHICOPEE – Ricardo Diaz-Vargas opened Faded Barber Lounge in 2020. It was not – with COVID-19 protocols in place — an ideal time to open a business requiring customers be physically present to get haircuts. “The first year was not great,” he said. But the business...
Thousands attend Amherst Railway Society’s 2023 Railroad Hobby Show (photos)
WEST SPRINGFIELD -- There was much to keep track of at the Railroad Hobby Show on the Eastern States Exposition grounds on Saturday. Almost 10 acres of trains and hundreds of scale miles of layouts filled the Better Living Center, Young and Stroh Buildings, and Mallary Complex as the two-day show, sponsored by the Amherst Railway Society, kicked off its 55th year.
Holyoke Mall shooting: Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez charged with murder
Officials identified Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield as the suspect accused of shooting and killing an innocent bystander during a confrontation on Saturday night at the Holyoke Mall. Santana-Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said. He is facing a...
Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800
Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
Single family residence in Westfield sells for $430,000
Christopher Rumplik and Sydney Cassell acquired the property at 57 Crescent Circle, Westfield, from Leslie A Bannish on Jan. 12, 2023. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These nearby...
