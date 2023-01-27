ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

St. Thomas CYO reveals investigation from team involved basketball incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with the director of the St. Thomas Catholic Youth Organization announcing the results of their investigation after the alleged rough play during last Saturday’s game. Wilshire Spirits girls’ basketball team alleged being called derogatory names by the St. Thomas (CYO) team...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Young Boy Falls Several Feet Off Ski Sundown Ski Lift

A young boy was rushed to the hospital after falling several feet off a ski lift Sunday afternoon. It happened during the midafternoon hours on the Bunny Hill at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Officials say the boy, who is about 6 years old, fell roughly 15 feet and had...
NEW HARTFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Resident Nominated for Grammy

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — One week from Sunday, Matt Cusson will be walking the red carpet and waiting in the audience to hear if his name called at the 65th Grammy Awards. The Pittsfield native is nominated in the "Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella" for his work on the Bee Gees' "How Deep Is Your Love" performed by Dallas-based a cappella group Kings Return.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

People in Business: Jan. 30, 2023

Sweitzer Construction, of Monson, is celebrating the five-year work anniversary of two key employees, Nicholas Clemons and Alan Cooke. Clemons, of Monson, graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Springfield Technical Community College where he studied architecture and computer-aided design for drafting. Prior to joining the Sweitzer Team, he worked for LaPlante Construction for 10 years where he started out doing sitework and advancing to finish carpentry. Clemons also worked for Fitzpatrick Painting where he learned the craft of painting commercial spaces. In his leisure time, he builds custom handcrafted furniture through his company, Granite Valley Woodworking.
MONSON, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Mall shooting: Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez charged with murder

Officials identified Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez, 23, of Springfield as the suspect accused of shooting and killing an innocent bystander during a confrontation on Saturday night at the Holyoke Mall. Santana-Rodriguez is expected to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said. He is facing a...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800

Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westfield sells for $430,000

Christopher Rumplik and Sydney Cassell acquired the property at 57 Crescent Circle, Westfield, from Leslie A Bannish on Jan. 12, 2023. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These nearby...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy