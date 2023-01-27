ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

SFGate

California county to pay $32M in child welfare settlement

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — Central California's Tulare County will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit alleging its child welfare agency failed to respond to reports of abuse involving an infant boy who was hospitalized for malnutrition and suffered brain damage, plaintiffs' attorneys said Monday. Under the terms of...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
MSNBC

Jim Jordan presented with factual details he prefers not to know

At the height of the Watergate scandal, as Richard Nixon prepared to resign, the then-president still had a handful of unyielding Republican allies. One of them, Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Indiana, was asked about his perspective the day before Nixon left the White House in disgrace. “Don’t confuse me with...
INDIANA STATE

