ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

In Iowa, potential 2024 GOP Trump challengers quiet for now

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — By this time four years ago, at least a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls eager to make their case against Donald Trump had either visited Iowa or announced plans to soon visit the leadoff voting state ahead of the 2020 election. Iowa’s campaign landscape is...
IOWA STATE
SFGate

Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male

TRACY, Calif. (AP) — Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. Tracy Police Department officials said in a statement that the department received a call Friday before 2 p.m. about two males, one of whom was holding a knife while chasing the other.
TRACY, CA
SFGate

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Officers Investigate Inmate Death At County Jail

A 46-year-old man was found unconscious inside a cell at the San Joaquin County Jail on Monday and later died at a hospital, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. Deputies said the inmate, who was being housed in the Sheltered Housing Unit, was found unresponsive inside his cell...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy