I’m an arcade worker — I found the secret to beating the claw machine

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Here comes Santa Claws.

An arcade aficionado is gifting TikTokers the ultimate hack for mastering the notoriously impossible claw machine. It’s so simple, or so it seems: Double tap the claw button.

In the viral clip , the arcade enthusiast demonstrates the trick of the trade , tapping the claw once to drop it down on the pink stuffed bear, then again to clamp it down. The player then carries the plush toy to victory, sending it into the shoot to claim it.

“This gives the claw a strong grip and keeps it from rotating too far,” the user explains in the video, which has picked up 450,000 views since it was posted this month.

Arcade claw machines are notoriously hard to beat.
Shocked TikTok viewers applauded the arcade genius for the savvy scoop, eager to try it during their next bout with the grueling game.

“BEST TIP! Doesn’t guarantee a win, but def ups your chances!” one user exclaimed.

“That’s perfect timing as well,” championed someone else.

“BEST TIP! Doesn’t guarantee a win, but def ups your chances!” one user exclaimed about the double-tap method.
“Where were you in the 90’s when I needed you?” another quipped.

“THIS HELPS but whenever I double tap it makes it choose the same spot again it doesn’t double grab,” lamented one person.

But some trolls tried to ruin the fun.

“Most have an arm with a loose hinge that won’t grip,” declared one person.

“Whatever u do doesn’t matter. The machine has been programmed to win based on a percentage decided by the shop,” informed another.

A 2021 Vice report claimed that claw machines are “100% rigged,” with experts explaining that business owners can manipulate the game to only produce a toy every-so-many tries.

One of the claw tamers, dubbed the “Claw Coach,” also boasted the double-tap technique to the outlet.

